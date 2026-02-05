New Delhi [India], February 5 (ANI): Both Houses of Parliament are scheduled to continue the discussion on the motion of 'Thanks to the President's Address' during the ongoing Budget Session on Thursday.

In the Lok Sabha, the motion was moved by Sarbananda Sonowal and seconded by Tejasvi Surya. The House has allotted 18 hours for the discussion.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was expected to reply to the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address on Wednesday; instead, after repeated disruptions and sloganeering by the Opposition members, the Speaker adjourned the Lok Sabha.

The Prime Minister is likely to reply in the Rajya Sabha on the motion of thanks today as the discussion continues.

In the Upper House, the BJP MP Sadananad Master had moved the motion of thanks. The motion comes in response to President Droupadi Murmu's address to the joint sitting of both the Houses to mark the beginning of the Budget Session on January 28.

According to the List of Business, the Lower House is scheduled to begin with the discussion on the Union Budget 2026-27.

MP Suresh Gopi will make a statement regarding the status of implementation of recommendations contained in the Fifth Report of the Standing Committee on Petroleum and Natural Gas (2024-25) on Action Taken by the Government on the Recommendations and Observations contained in the 23rd Report of the Committee (2023-24) on 'Review of Policy on Import of Crude Oil' pertaining to the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas.

The proceedings of the Upper House will begin with an obituary reference to former MP Thomas Kuthiravattom.

On Wednesday, amid a fierce row over former Army Chief General MM Naravane's unpublished memoir on the 2020 China standoff, triggered sharp accusations, and an all-out BJP versus Opposition slugfest inside and outside the Parliament.

This led to PM Modi's address being postponed as the Speaker adjourned the Lok Sabha amid ruckus.

The standoff centres on Rahul Gandhi's attempt to cite Naravane's unpublished memoir on the 2020 China standoff in eastern Ladakh, which BJP leaders said violated House rules and risked demoralising the armed forces.

While the BJP accused the Opposition of deliberately creating a ruckus in Parliament to stop PM Modi from speaking, the Congress alleged that he stayed away because he did not want scrutiny on national security.

The Budget session comprises 30 sittings over 65 days and concludes on April 2. The two Houses will adjourn for a recess on February 13 and reconvene on March 9 to enable the Standing Committees to examine the Demands for Grants of various ministries and departments. (ANI)

