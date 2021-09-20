New Delhi [India], September 20 (ANI/ATK): Dr. Seema Jain, PhD IIT Delhi (SEBI Registered Research Analyst), is a pioneer in the financial markets, and an educationist, trainer and life coach.

Dr. Seema Jain is amongst the very few women traders who are SEBI Registered and Research Analysts in the stock market.

"Being a hard-core educationist, trainer and life coach I love to teach people about the stock market. There are many ways of learning but three key things which one must know is that 'knowledge', experience gained through practice by applying knowledge through testing out your skill in the markets & lastly discipline".

The IITian further added that discipline is necessary to accumulate and preserve wealth.

The first way of learning about the stock market is by studying what experts say, visualize how it will impact you in real time & then apply your experiences gained through practice after reading or listening to something on the financial markets.

For example; ATGL (recommended a buy at 390), AAVAS Finance(buy recommended at 650), EMAMI PAPER, TATA ELXSI ( buy recommended at 1900) are some of the recent multibagger stocks which have given huge returns over the period of time.

Being a life coach as well, Dr. Seema's advice is to be "Disciplined & Dedicated to learning" and never give up.

The second way of learning the stock market is by "Reading books on investment, listening to experienced investors like Dr Seema Jain (who has constantly given multibagger stocks), following news channels which are giving accurate information about the happenings in financial markets".

And the last way is to "Practice, Practice & Practice". The difference between a successful and unsuccessful person is that the former will focus on practicing, while the latter does not.

"When you know how to read a chart & start applying your knowledge of technical analysis in charts then it is easy to make money trading in the stock market".

"It is very important to learn about stock market trading and how it impacts our economy & society as a whole". Being one of the few women traders who are SEBI registered research analysts in the stock market, Dr. Seema Jain's advice is that "one should be very careful while investing in the stock market" because it comprises your money, which you have worked hard for.

New stock marketers have a lot to learn from Dr. Seema Jain, who has constantly given multibagger stocks. Nearly 100% of her recommendations have given huge returns over the period.

The secret to her success is that she has been regularly updating herself with the happenings in financial markets and learns from her mistakes. She also follows a strict discipline of investing as per market cues, which makes it easier for us to learn from here successfully. The price movement over a period may vary due to various reasons like company specific news or whole market sentiment.

The Indian stock market has a long way to go as she feels there are some sectors like financial markets (insurance) which need reforms for growth of the country in the economic front along with more reforms for the benefits of farmers.

"Do not invest money you cannot afford to lose". It is very important to learn about stock market trading and how it impacts our economy & society as a whole.

"If you know how to read a chart and start applying your knowledge of technical analysis in charts then it is easy to make money trading in the stock market".

Dr. Seema Jain believes that a great investor is made, not born & you have to be very systematic and dedicated towards investing. Investing requires a lot of work, but it is the most beautiful feeling when you see your money growing.

Dr. Seema can be reached at her Telegram channel StockPro Official for all kinds of investment queries. Especially for stock market beginners, there is no one better than Dr. Seema Jain, who constantly gives multibagger stocks which have given huge returns over the period of time while saving tax through Tax Saving Mutual Funds across different fund houses like ICICI Prudential, HDFC Mutual Fund etc.

This story is provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ATK)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)