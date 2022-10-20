Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 20 (ANI/NewsVoir): Dr U Meenakshisundaram, Director and Senior Consultant, Neurology, SIMS Hospitals, Vadapalani, was recently invited by the International Congress of Parkinson's Disease and Movement Disorders Society as one of the eminent panellists, a first time ever for an Indian, alongside global experts from Italy, Netherland, Spain and the USA.

A prestigious event, the four-day congress of Movement Disorder Society (MDS) was held between 15th and 18th September 2022 at Madrid, Spain and was well attended by 3000 doctors, researchers, clinicians, and leaders from 100 plus countries across the World, who converged to share hundreds of incredible scientific advancements, collaborations to elevate the level of patient care and direct the global conversation across the field.

Speaking on his experience of representing India on an International panel, Dr U. Meenakshisundaram, Director and Senior Consultant, Neurology, SIMS Hospitals, said, "As a participant (delegate) for the past 20 years, I have always got much out of every MDS Congress. Be it the networking, or the learning and sharing from the global delegates and panellists, it has always been enriching, especially from the MDS video challenge sessions. This year the experience was tremendous and a prestigious one, with an added engagement and honour of being invited to be a part of the esteemed panel of international experts at the Global Congress. I felt truly honoured and humbled to become the first Indian to have been invited to sit on the international panel of experts in an in-person Video Challenge of the MDS Congress. I am thankful to Dr Ravi Pachamuthu, Chairman at SIMS for their continued support and encouragement."

"Whilst, the purpose of the MDS International Congress is to share ideas, encourage interest among all those involved in the care and research of movement disorders, participate in the activities of MDS, and to advance the related clinical and scientific discipline, the highlight has always been the MDS Video Challenge. One of the most widely attended engaging sessions by the Neurologists, MDS specialists and students at the International Congress, the session primarily focuses on random presentation of rare, complex and challenging cases by representatives from Movement Disorder Centres around the World through videos. Panellists like us get to see and study the patients for the first time. Post our basic clinical discussions, we share our expertise in the form analysis, evaluation and final diagnosis, with available lines of treatments through various approaches and methodologies for the attendees and delegates to learn and practice," he added.

The International Parkinson and Movement Disorder Society (MDS) gathers thousands of the field clinicians, researchers, trainees and industry supporters with an interest in the current research and approaches for the diagnosis and treatment of movement disorders on an annual basis at its International Congress of Parkinson's Disease and Movement Disorders.

After 2 consecutive virtual Congresses due to the COVID-19 pandemic, MDS announced the relaunch of the in-person International Congress of Parkinson's Disease and Movement Disorders that took place on 15 to 18 September 2022 in Madrid, Spain.

