West Indies (WI) and Ireland (IRE) will square off in the 11th match of the round 1 in an ongoing T20I World Cup 2022 at Blundstone Arena ground Bellerive Australia on 21 October (Friday). The crucial encounter between these two teams will kick-off at 09:30 AM IST. Meanwhile, fans searching for Dream11 Team Prediction WI vs IRE T20I face-off can scroll down below for all the tips and suggestions on compiling the fantasy playing XI. ICC T20 World Cup 2022 First Round Points Table Live Updated.

After losing an opening match to Scotland, West Indies fought back in their second game against Zimbabwe to keep their hopes of reaching the Super 12 alive. Alzarri Joseph's commendable spell of 4/16 got Carribbeans over the line winning by 31 runs. Meanwhile, Ireland who also lost their opening match to Zimbabwe, got better off against Scotland in the second game, winning by 6 wickets. Curtis Campher's match winning performance of 72 off 32 while chasing a good total of 177 runs, saved the day for Ireland. WI and IRE will be playing their last match in round 1 and it will be a decider as to which one of the two teams will make it to the next round. Winning team will secure their spot for the super 12 stage and continue from there on the coveted journey. Most Wickets in ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Get Updated List of Bowler Standings With Leading Wicket Takers at the Twenty20 WC in Australia.

WI vs IRE, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-keepers - Johnson Charles (WI), Nicholas Pooran (WI), Lorcan Tucker (IRE) could be taken as our wicket-keepers.

WI vs IRE, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batters - Harry Tector (IRE), George Dockrell (IRE), Rovman Powell (WI) are our batters of Dream11 Fantasy team.

WI vs IRE, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders - Curtis Campher (IRE), Jason Holder (WI) could be our all-rounders.

WI vs IRE, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers - Alzarri Joseph (WI), Joshua Little (IRE), Mark Adair (IRE) could form the bowling attack. Most Runs in ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Get Updated List of Batsman Standings With Leading Run Scorers at the Twenty20 WC in Australia.

WI vs IRE, Dream11 Team Prediction:

Jason Holder (WI) could be named as the captain of your WI vs IRE Dream11 Fantasy Team, while as Curtis Campher (IRE) could be selected as the vice-captain.

