Tehran, October 20: In yet another barbaric incident that has come to light from Iran, a schoolgirl was beaten to death by security forces for allegedly refusing to sing a pro-regime song. As per the report published in The Guardian, a 16-year-old schoolgirl in Ardabil died after being physically assaulted by the security forces when a raid was being conducted at her school and she allegedly refused to sing a pro-regime song last week.

The teenager was identified as Asra Panahi. Reportedly, Iranian regime security forces entered the school and demanded students sing a pro-regime song praising Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. The regime forces then violently thrashed anyone that refused to do so. Reportedly, ten students were taken to an unknown location by the forces while seven others were injured in the attack. Panahi reportedly died in a hospital on October 14. Iran Protests: Over 90 Killed in Nationwide Stir Over Mahsa Amini’s Death.

The killing of the teenager has triggered widespread protests as people have taken to the streets. However, Iranian officials denied that its security forces were responsible for the death of 16-year-old Asra Panahi. Turkish Singer Melek Mosso Cuts Her Hair on Stage in Solidarity for Iran's Anti-Hijab Protests (Watch Video).

Iran was jolted by the nationwide protests, and street battles between protestors and the security forces after the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in custody last month for allegedly violating the country's strict rules requiring women to cover their faces with hijab. Since then, Iran has been rocked by protestors chanting “women, life and freedom” and “death to the dictator."

