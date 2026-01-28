PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 28: The 'Dream Vision' exhibition by Nikas Safronov, People's Artist of the Russian Federation, became one of the most prominent cultural events of the year in Mumbai, reaffirming the project's international success in India. Hosted at the National Gallery of Modern Art (NGMA), the exhibition attracted more than 100,000 visitors, including political leaders, government officials, representatives of the cultural and artistic community, and members of the diplomatic corps.

A key visual highlight of the exhibition was the artistic transformation of the NGMA building itself - a UNESCO-protected heritage site. The museum's facade was reimagined as a large-scale art space, featuring digital projections and visual installations inspired by Safronov's works. The historic building appeared to 'come alive,' becoming an integral part of the exhibition and one of the most photographed and discussed cultural landmarks in Mumbai during the exhibition period.

'Dream Vision' was conceived as a unique synthesis of classical painting and contemporary technology. Carefully designed lighting concepts, multimedia solutions, video installations, and bespoke scenography immersed visitors in the artist's creative universe, offering a vivid and engaging immersive experience. The exhibition received high praise from professionals and generated significant public interest.

A substantial contribution to the realization of the project was made by Rosneft, the exhibition's official partner. Thanks to the company's support, 'Dream Vision' was delivered at an exceptional museum and technological standard and became a notable example of cultural diplomacy, fostering international dialogue through art.

The exhibition also carried a strong social mission and was fully open to the public free of charge. As part of the project, the museum received a modern ventilation system and carpets for the building, enhancing visitor comfort. Additionally, the multimedia installation Under the Shadow of the Mandala, consisting of six unique artistic images, was donated to the museum and will become part of its permanent collection. Following the exhibition, the organizers have already been requested to continue the 'Dream Vision' exhibition cycle in India, reflecting the vibrant public interest in Russian contemporary art.

Commenting on the results of the exhibition, Nikas Safronov said, "Mumbai welcomed the 'Dream Vision' project with extraordinary warmth. More than one hundred thousand visitors is a powerful response that inspires me and once again confirms that art truly unites people. I would also like to sincerely thank the leadership of the National Gallery of Modern Art for providing me with the unique opportunity to hold a solo exhibition at the museum - this is the first time the National Museum of India has hosted an exhibition by a People's Artist of Russia. For me, it is a great honour and a significant step in strengthening cultural ties between our countries."

The 'Dream Vision' exhibition in Mumbai stands as compelling evidence of the strong international interest in contemporary Russian art and ranks among the most significant cultural events of the season. The project is set to become the starting point for a series of international exhibitions by the artist, with upcoming presentations planned in Europe, including Italy, where interest in Safronov's work has traditionally been strong.

