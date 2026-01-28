Captain Shambhavi Pathak was one of the crew member who died in the Baramati plane crash (Photo Credits: X/@seriousfunnyguy)

Mumbai, January 28: As investigators begin the arduous task of deconstructing the final moments of the VSR Ventures Learjet 45 that crashed on Wednesday, attention has turned to the flight crew who perished alongside Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. Captain Sumit Kapoor, a veteran aviator with a career spanning decades, and his co-pilot, Captain Shambhavi Pathak, were the two flight deck professionals at the controls of aircraft VT-SSK when it went down during a second landing attempt at Baramati Airport in Maharashtra.

Who Was Captain Sumit Kapoor?

Captain Sumit Kapoor, the Pilot-in-Command (PIC), was regarded as one of the most experienced non-scheduled operator pilots in the country. According to records released by the Ministry of Civil Aviation, Kapoor held an Airline Transport Pilot License (ATPL) and had logged an impressive 15,000+ flying hours. Ajit Pawar Plane Crash: All About the Bombardier Learjet 45 That Crashed in Baramati and People Who Died.

Colleagues describe Kapoor as a meticulous professional who had spent years navigating the complex corridors of Indian business aviation. His medical certification and Instrument Rating (IR) were fully current, with his last proficiency check successfully completed in August 2025. Kapoor was frequently entrusted with high-profile VIP sorties due to his extensive experience with the Learjet 45 platform.

Who Was Captain Shambhavi Pathak?

Serving as the First Officer (SIC) was 25-year-old Captain Shambhavi Pathak. A Commercial Pilot License (CPL) holder, Pathak had approximately 1,500 flying hours to her credit. In the tight-knit community of corporate aviation, she was known as a dedicated and rising pilot who had consistently maintained a high standard of flight safety.

Pathak's role on the flight involved assisting the PIC with navigation, radio communication, and monitoring aircraft systems. Aviation experts note that for a pilot of her age and rank, 1,500 hours represented a significant amount of experience in multi-engine jet operations. Her last medical examination was cleared in July 2025, qualifying her as fully fit for flight duties. Ajit Pawar Plane Crash: Government Releases First Statement, Says Learjet 45 Aircraft Crashed During Second Landing Attempt.

Final Communication and Manoeuvres of Ajit Pawar's Aircraft

The cockpit transcripts and ATC logs indicate that both pilots were actively engaged in managing a difficult landing. Captain Kapoor and Captain Pathak initially aborted a landing attempt at 8:43 AM after failing to establish visual contact with the runway due to a visibility of roughly 3,000 meters.

During the second approach, Pathak reportedly confirmed "runway in sight," after which ATC granted landing clearance. However, the anticipated readback from the cockpit never came. Seconds later, the aircraft impacted the ground. The investigation will now determine whether a technical failure or environmental factors overrode the efforts of the two pilots to safely ground the jet.

Aviation Community in Mourning

The loss of Kapoor and Pathak has sent shockwaves through the General Aviation sector. While the media focus remains largely on the political implications of Ajit Pawar's demise, fellow pilots have spent the day paying tribute to the crew.

