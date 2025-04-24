New Delhi [India], April 24 (ANI) Dreame Technology, a global leader in smart home technology appliances, has announced Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon as its first Indian brand ambassador. This collaboration marks a significant step in Dreame's journey to bring innovative and intelligent home solutions to the Indian market, redefining convenience and efficiency in daily household tasks.

The partnership between Kriti and Dreame Technology represents a crucial milestone as the company intends to enhance its footprint in India, reinforcing its commitment to smart living solutions that simplify and enhance household chores and daily experiences.

It aims to cater to Indian consumers seeking intelligent cleaning and personal care solutions that simplify daily chores, empowering them to focus on living their dream life.

Manu Sharma, Managing Director of Dreame India, said, "We are extremely delighted to welcome Kriti Sanon into the Dreame family. Her keen interest in technology and forward-thinking mindset align with our vision of redefining Indian homes through intelligent solutions and products. As we continue to introduce cutting-edge innovations in India, her association will reinforce Dreame as the preferred choice for those who appreciate smart living and superior performance. India is an integral part of Dreame's global expansion strategy - it represents a high-growth market, driven by an evolving consumer base increasingly embracing modern, technology-first lifestyles."

As the face of Dreame Technology, Kriti Sanon will champion the brand's expansive range of smart home cleaning appliances and grooming products. This includes intelligent robotic vacuums for hands-free home maintenance, high-performance cordless stick vacuums for seamless cleaning, versatile wet and dry vacuums that handle both spills and dust and grooming products including airstyle and high-speed hair dryers designed for effortless styling. Additionally, Dreame's advanced grooming products provide precision and efficiency, catering to modern lifestyles that demand convenience without compromise. All Dreame products are available on Amazon India.

Expressing her excitement, Kriti Sanon said, "I am excited to be a part of Dreame Technology, a brand that resonates with my philosophy of blending innovation with convenience. My lifestyle is fast-paced, and having smart solutions that take care of everyday tasks makes all the difference. With Dreame's smart cleaning and personal care appliances, I can focus on what truly matters while the technology handles the rest."

As the face for Dreame, Kriti will be featured prominently in digital, print, and TVC campaigns, representing the innovative spirit and stylish essence of Dreame products, which include robotic vaccums and grooming products.

Dreame Technology started operations in India in early 2023. aiming to revolutionize daily life for their global consumers. Currently, the company offers products across robotic vacuums, wet and dry vacuums , cordless stick vacuums and grooming. All Dreame products are available on Amazon.

Founded in 2017, Dreame Technology ("Dreame" for short) is an international tech firm constantly seeking innovation and delivering new levels of daily life convenience for its global consumers.

Pushing tech boundaries lies at the very heart of Dreame. In 2015, the company's founding team pioneered high-speed digital motors, the building blocks of smart appliances.

Subsequently, Dreame continued its journey by developing intelligent algorithms. This combination has granted our products distinctive edges. So far, Dreame has applied for up to 6,004 patents worldwide, 2637 already authorized and 2183 invention patents.

Dreame's smart products aim to save individuals' time on household chores so they can focus more on pursuing their dream life through our major product lines: robotic vacuums, cordless stick vacuums, wet and dry vacuums, and high-speed hair dryers. The company's Robotic lawn mowers, cordless robotic pool cleaners, and commercial food delivery robots are under development, with more lineups in the pipeline. (ANI)

