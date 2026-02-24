Hubballi (Karnataka) [India], February 24 (ANI): First-time finalists Jammu & Kashmir made a resounding statement against eight-time champions Karnataka on Day 1 of the Ranji Trophy 2025-26 final, at the KSCA Hubli Cricket Ground on Tuesday.

By the close of play, J&K reached a commanding 284/2, frustrating a star-studded Karnataka bowling attack.

After Jammu and Kashmir captain Paras Dogra won the toss and elected to bat, the pressure of the big stage seemed momentarily evident when Prasidh Krishna struck early, removing opener Qamran Iqbal for just 6 runs in the 11th over, reducing J&K to 18/1. However, that was as good as it got for the hosts for most of the day.

Opener Yawer Hassan and number three batter Shubham Pundir combined for a gritty and vital 139-run partnership. Hassan, who played with great composure, missed out on a well-deserved century when he was dismissed for 88 off 150 balls by Prasidh Krishna--his second wicket of the day. His departure brought a brief moment of hope for Karnataka, but the clinical Pundir remained unbothered.

The final session belonged entirely to the visitors. Shubham Pundir showed immense temperament, reaching his century (117*) and anchoring the innings with a mix of caution and occasional aggression, hitting 12 fours and two sixes.

He found a perfect partner in Abdul Samad, who reached his half-century (52*) just before the close of play, ensuring that J&K capitalised on the strong base set up by the batters. The duo put on an unbeaten 105-run stand to see out the day.

Karnataka will look to claw back into the contest on Day 2 and push for early wickets. For Jammu & Kashmir, the mission will be to push this total past 450 to put the heavyweight Karnataka batting lineup--featuring the likes of KL Rahul, Devdutt Padikkal, Karun Nair, Smaran Ravichandran and Mayank Agarwal--under significant scoreboard pressure. (ANI)

