New Delhi [India], November 11 (ANI): MapmyIndia Mappls, a leading provider of digital maps, geospatial software and location-based IoT technologies, has expanded its footprint in the government sector with two major partnerships, the Survey of India and the Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL).

According to a press release, the collaborations will strengthen MapmyIndia Mappls' two main business lines, its digital mapping platform and IoT solutions suite. These projects, alongside ongoing work with Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) and an expected deal with Indian Railways, are seen as key steps in broadening the company's government business portfolio.

Rakesh Verma, Co-founder, Chairman and Managing Director of MapmyIndia Mappls, said, "It is a proud moment for us at MapmyIndia Mappls to offer our solutions and tech to two of India's leading organisations that are of immense national importance, Survey of India and Indian Oil Corporation." He added that these collaborations align with the government's vision to open and decolonise India's geospatial sector, aiming to reach a target revenue of Rs 1 lakh crore by 2030.

The partnership with the Survey of India focuses on powering the National Geo-Platform. Built on MapmyIndia Mappls' platform, it will standardise, share, and manage geospatial datasets, including digital maps, imagery, elevation models, and administrative boundaries. The system is designed to make this data easily available to government departments, academia, and industry players through APIs and mobile applications.

The platform will include a Geospatial Data Integration and Dissemination System, an Integrated Geospatial Application Interface, and a Spatial Data Registry for metadata management. These components will support data interoperability and innovation, encouraging collaboration across sectors.

In a separate tie-up, MapmyIndia Mappls will provide IOCL with an enterprise-level Centralised Vehicle Tracking and Management System for its nationwide LPG truck fleet. The system will cover around 23,000 vehicles across 150 supply locations.

The suite includes features like geofencing, route optimisation, risk management, and real-time fleet monitoring. It aims to improve driver safety, reduce operational costs, and enhance compliance and efficiency. The technology will also help identify pilferage, reduce downtime, and ensure asset security.

The partnerships, the company said, reflect its commitment to supporting the Digital India and Atmanirbhar Bharat missions. (ANI)

