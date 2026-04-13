BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], April 13: As Ducati embarks on its monumental 100-year anniversary in 2026, commemorating a century of transforming a 'Made in Italy' dream into a global symbol of excellence, passion, style, and innovation since its founding in 1926, the luxury motorcycle brand formally initiated its global centenary celebrations in India. This landmark occasion commenced with an exclusive DRE Track Day event held at Buddh International Circuit (BIC). This high-octane celebration brought together Ducati owners and their families for a day dedicated to performance, community engagement, and the spirit of motorcycling, further enhanced by a spectacular stunt showcase from Official Ducati stunt rider Emilio Zamora for the first time in India.

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The DRE Track Day, open exclusively for Ducati owners, welcomed the participation of over 70 Ducatisti providing them with the unique opportunity to experience the thrill of riding their motorcycles on a world-class racing circuit. Apart from Open sessions, the event also featured 3 levels of training - Intro, Evo and Master, ably led by DRE Certified instructors Rishi Agarwal, Anand Dharmaraj and Dilip Lalwani, who also holds the record for the fastest lap on a production superbike (1:54:926 on 2025 Panigale V4S).

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Bipul Chandra, Managing Director, Ducati India, stated, "As Ducati commemorates 100 years globally, India stands as a crucial market where the brand's passion continues to intensify year after year. The DRE Track Day at BIC, coupled with Emilio Zamora's electrifying performance and our sundowner celebration, is more than an event; it represents a celebration of our community, our rich heritage, and the distinctive thrill that defines every Ducati. Our Ducatisti are central to all our endeavours, and this centenary year is dedicated to fostering their connection with the brand through unforgettable experiences."

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Ducati has cultivated a significant presence in India, one of the world's most rapidly expanding premium motorcycle markets, for over last 10 years. With a comprehensive network of 9 dealerships and 2 exclusive service workshops (Goa and Ahmedabad) and a strategic focus on delivering premium ownership experiences, Ducati India plays a pivotal role in the brand's growth strategy in India.

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DRE Track Days India 2026

Ducati Motor Holding S.p.A. - A Sole Shareholder Company - A Company subject to the Management and Coordination activities of AUDI AG

Powerful engines, distinctive design, innovative technologies, and a lot of passion: this is the credo according to which Ducati, founded in 1926, still works today in the development and manufacturing of its world-famous motorcycles. In its factory in Borgo Panigale (Bologna, Italy), Ducati crafts the dream of every Ducatista giving life to motorcycles that are the purest expression of refined engineering with a constant attention to the highest standards of quality. The Italian motorcycle manufacturer has racing in its DNA and competes with official teams in the MotoGP and WorldSBK Championships, where it tackles every race determined to continuously improve its performance and share the emotions of the sport with its community. Until 2026, the Italian motorbike manufacturer is also the sole official supplier of motorbikes for the FIM Enel MotoE™ World Cup, the electric class of the MotoGP World Championship, which sees as many as 18 high-performance electric motorbikes developed and produced by the Borgo Panigale-based company on the track.

Moved by passion and fueled by racing spirit, Ducati proudly brings 'Made in Italy' to more than 90 countries worldwide.

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