New Delhi [India], September 9 (ANI/SRV): Bengaluru-based company Dulic Innovations Pvt Ltd, a brand specially curated for Gen-Z and Millennial audiences, is launching its new app - DULIC. In addition to posting pictures and videos, the application allows users to rate and review Fashion and Beauty products.

Dulic's main target users are young women who are value-driven and brand agnostic for Fashion and Beauty, and Personal Care categories. These new-age consumers are internet savvy and most often shop online, especially through Instagram.

Instagram is inundated with fashion brands which collaborate with fashion influencers to peddle aspirations. But there is a serious trust deficit as users know that most Influencers' reviews and recommendations are commercially influenced. Also, users are hesitant to believe the reviews and ratings mentioned on the brands' Insta pages or on their websites.

It is important to bridge the trust gap between online brands and consumers through unbiased reviews. As a user-generated content platform, the company intends to build a platform that will allow users to publish and view ratings and reviews shared by their peers and experts. In the process, users can also discover some high-quality fashion brands on the platform.

Statistics show that the D2C (direct-to-customer) brands in Fashion, Beauty and Personal Care are estimated to become USD 50 billion in market value by 2025. It is also estimated that online shoppers will be growing at a CAGR of 28.5 per cent during FY2020-FY2025. Majority of the new age consumers aged between 18-35 prefer buying from online platforms after reviewing on multiple platforms.

Britu Raj Deka, the Founder and CEO of Dulic, said, "92 per cent of the new age consumers buy online after seeing reviews on multiple platforms. We are building a platform which brings product users and experts to the platform and enables them to share authentic reviews and restore trust among users."

He further added, "With the launch of this application, we aim to bring more transparency in the online shopping process as well as strengthen the trust of the consumers for online brands. Finally, we see tremendous opportunity for growth in the space and have more interesting stuff lined up for Dulic in the near future, which we will be announcing shortly."

DULIC, acronym for Dress Up Like a Celebrity, was founded by IIM-NIT alumni --Britu Raj Deka and Shubham Sharma. The founders, who have been friends since their days at NIT Silchar, have worked for renowned companies like Ajio Business, Udaan, Oracle, and Sapiens. Headquartered in Bengaluru, the company envisions building a robust algorithm which will bring forth the most useful reviews and help the consumer to make better purchase decisions.

