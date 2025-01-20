PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 20: Dun & Bradstreet, a leading global provider of business decisioning data and analytics, is ranked as a category leader for the third year in a row in the Chartis Research RiskTech Quadrant for KYC Data Solutions 2024, receiving five-star rankings for its best-in class sanctions and watchlist data, corporate structure, entity relationships, and trade data.

"To be ranked highly by Chartis for our KYC data solutions is an honor," said Brian Filanowski, General Manager, Finance & Risk Solutions at Dun & Bradstreet. "By utilizing our D-U-N-S® Number and data-led approaches, organizations can verify and identify business relationships, screen entities, business owners, principals, and affiliated companies to enrich their third-party compliance risk view. This is mission-critical for our clients, and we are grateful for their trust in us."

In the Chartis Vendor Analysis report, Dun & Bradstreet is noted for its D-U-N-S Number, a unique nine-digit identifier assigned to entities, which provides an accurate identification of searches by users and assists in assessing the relationships of the individual or company being searched. The D-U-N-S Number can also generate risk indicators based on customers' configured policy settings.

"Dun & Bradstreet continues to be a powerhouse in the top third of the RiskTech100," said Sid Dash, Chief Researcher at Chartis. "Moreover, this position is supported and driven by a scalable and global data program that continues to be a leader in its field."

With one of the largest global trade data networks, Dun & Bradstreet offers comprehensive KYC data, including company data for verification with more than 590 million entities in the Dun & Bradstreet Data Cloud, ownership data on more than 390 million shareholder companies and 365 million individuals, and screening data on more than 1 million individuals. To further differentiate Dun & Bradstreet KYC data, maritime vessels and aircraft have also been added to the company's sanctions screening capabilities.

This robust KYC data is one of the many datasets that fuels Dun & Bradstreet's new Gen AI assistant, ChatD&B™, to deliver trusted AI responses and instant business insights across many use cases including due diligence and third-party risk. As an intelligent AI assistant to risk and compliance professionals, ChatD&B can quickly parse KYC data, compare and correlate in seconds, helping to improve KYC evaluation processes and optimize risk management. To experience ChatD&B, watch this video, and go here for more information.

According to Chartis, category leaders combine depth and breadth of functionality, technology and content with the required organizational characteristics to capture significant share in their market. They also demonstrate a clear strategy for sustainable, profitable growth, matched with best-in-class solutions and the range and diversity of offerings, sector coverage and financial strength to absorb demand volatility in specific industry sectors or geographic regions. Category leaders will typically benefit from strong brand awareness, global reach, and alliance strategies with leading consulting firms and systems integrators.

In addition to Dun & Bradstreet's category leader positioning in the report for KYC data solutions, Chartis also recently recognized the company in its annual RiskTech100® rankings and awarded Dun & Bradstreet the category award win for Best Small-to-Medium Enterprise Credit Data for the fourth year in a row.

About Dun & Bradstreet:

Dun & Bradstreet, a leading global provider of business decisioning data and analytics, enables companies around the world to improve their business performance. Dun & Bradstreet's Data Cloud fuels solutions and delivers insights that empower customers to accelerate revenue, lower cost, mitigate risk and transform their businesses. Since 1841, companies of every size have relied on Dun & Bradstreet to help them manage risk and reveal opportunity. For more information on Dun & Bradstreet, please visit www.dnb.com.

Dun & Bradstreet Information Services India Private Limited is headquartered in Mumbai and provides clients with data-driven products and technology-driven platforms to help them take faster and more accurate decisions across finance, risk, compliance, information technology and marketing. Working towards Government of India's vision of creating an Atmanirbhar Bharat (Self-Reliant India) by supporting the Make in India initiative, Dun & Bradstreet India has a special focus on helping entrepreneurs enhance their visibility, increase their credibility, expand access to global markets, and identify potential customers & suppliers, while managing risk and opportunity.

Visit www.dnb.co.in for more information. Click here for all Dun & Bradstreet India press releases.

