New Delhi, January 20: Google-owned Android is expected to introduce the Beta 1 version of Android 16 on January 22. The release could give users who enroll in the Android Beta programme an early glimpse of the features and improvements coming to the next major Android version. The new Android version will bring enhancements and features that users might have been eagerly waiting for.

As per reports, Android 16 Beta 1 could be released as soon as January 22. Users with the Android Beta programme will get a chance to explore its features in a test environment before the Android stable version launches. After releasing Android 15 in October of last year, Google is now focusing on its next update. There are speculations that Google may launch the first beta version of Android 16 in this month. Xiaomi 15 Ultra Launch Likely on MWC 2025, May Feature Self-Developed ‘Small Surge’ Chip; Check Expected Specifications and Other Details.

The beta testing process for Android 16 will begin with Beta 1, which is the initial beta-quality release. The version will be available as an OTA update who sign up for the Android Beta programme. Following this, Beta 2 will be an incremental release that builds upon the first beta. Beta 3 will likely be featuring the final APIs. Subsequent releases, referred to as Beta 4 may consist of near-final builds for final testing.

It appears that the second and third beta versions may be rolled out in February and March, respectively. Android Beta 4 is expected to arrive in April, with Google likely to be releasing additional builds before the official launch. Although the release date for the Android stable version is still not confirmed, this information suggests that it may be launched by the end of this year. Samsung Galaxy S25, Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Launch on January 22 With Snapdragon 8 Elite During Galaxy Unpacked 2025 Event; Check Details.

Android 16 Features (Expected)

Google has not yet revealed the features of Android 16, but there are rumours suggesting that the new OS may include a refined user interface and improved accessibility options. Some of the anticipated features for Android 16 include health records, updated volume controls, a better adaptive refresh rate, and enhanced security and privacy measures. Additionally, reports indicate that the Android 16 could also come with improvements in battery performance.

