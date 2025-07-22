VMPL

New Delhi [India], July 22: Dunster Business School is proud to announce that it has been awarded a 4-Star Rating by QS (Quacquarelli Symonds), one of the world's most respected and internationally recognized university rating systems. This significant achievement reflects the institution's continued dedication to academic excellence, student support, outstanding teaching quality, and global engagement.

Also Read | Will Akash Deep Play in IND vs ENG 4th Test 2025? Here’s The Possibility of Star Pacer Featuring in Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy Match at Old Trafford Cricket Ground.

The QS Stars rating evaluates institutions across a wide spectrum of performance indicators, and receiving a 4-star rating is a remarkable validation of Dunster's strategic efforts in creating a world-class learning environment. From innovative academic programs to a highly qualified faculty, the school has consistently focused on delivering value-driven education that equips students to thrive in an evolving global business landscape.

This recognition also marks an important milestone in Dunster's journey of internationalization. It enhances the school's credibility and prestige on the global stage, increases the value and appeal of its academic offerings, and opens doors to new opportunities for cross-border collaborations, research partnerships, and student exchange programs.

Also Read | India-US Trade Deal: MoS Jitin Prasada Says 'Indian Government Will Ensure Country's Interests Are Protected' As Bilateral Trade Agreement Inches Closer.

Speaking on the occasion, the Admissions Team at Dunster Business School expressed pride in the achievement, stating, "This recognition is a reflection of the passion, persistence, and hard work of our entire community -- faculty, staff, students, and alumni. It reinforces our mission to nurture future-ready leaders and inspire continuous innovation in business education. We are excited about what lies ahead and remain committed to setting new benchmarks in quality and excellence."

As a globally focused business school based in Switzerland, Dunster has continually evolved to meet the demands of a competitive and dynamic academic landscape. The 4-star QS rating is not just a badge of honor; it is a reaffirmation of the school's commitment to its vision of becoming a globally recognized institution that champions integrity, academic rigor, and transformative learning experiences.

For further information about Dunster Business School, its programs, and admissions, please visit https://dunster.ch/

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)