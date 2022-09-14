New Delhi [India], September 14 (ANI/SRV): Dyet Nutrition, one of India's leading health supplement brands is all set to expand its product portfolio with a new range of products. Backed by a robust R&D process, Dyet Nutrition's newly launched products are Whey Protein concentrates in chocolate and vanilla flavors and Multivitamins.

Founded in 2021 by Vivek Newar along with Co-founders Neeraj Newar and Rajat Kapoor, Dyet Nutrition aims to provide athletes, bodybuilders, and regular people with the finest quality health supplements. Committed to providing exemplary dietary supplements and exceptional client support, Dyet Nutrition is creating a niche for itself by creating a mark as one of India's leading health supplement brands, providing high-quality, authentic products to fulfill the demands of customers.

Sharing his insights on the new product launches, Vivek Newar, Founder of Dyet Nutrition said, "Whey protein is a hub of benefits. Several research papers show that it contains high antioxidant properties, antiviral and antibacterial effects, and anticarcinogenic properties. Besides aiding in muscle gain, it also has the potential to improve cardiovascular health and helps in bone formation. On the other hand, Dyet Nutrition's multivitamin is a blend of all the essential fat-soluble and water-soluble vitamins like vitamins A, B (B1, B2, B3, B5, B6, B9, B12), C, D, E, and K. The primary role of a multivitamin is to fill nutritional gaps and make sure people get their daily allowance of under-consumed nutrients."

Keeping in mind the ever-increasing demand for the product and its benefits, the Whey Protein range by Dyet Nutrition is a high-quality and cost-effective alternative as compared to similar supplements.

Highlighting the brand's ideology and ethos, Vivek Newar further added, "At Dyet Nutrition our objective is to provide athletes, bodybuilders, and regular people with the finest quality and yet affordable health and dietary supplements to help them lead a better life. Our new product launches are aligned with our vision of spreading awareness about a healthy lifestyle and helping people in their journey. A few years ago, people were not dependent on dietary supplements but we have witnessed a substantial change in recent times. Due to several factors like alterations in lifestyle, eating patterns, declining food quality, and many more such reasons, supplements have emerged as a necessity in daily living. As a health and wellness organization, we exclusively sell authentic sports and wellness products at a lower price to help our customers reach their maximum health and wellness potential."

Dyet Nutrition's existing product range consists of high-quality and authentic health supplement products like Omega-3 fish oil which improves bone strength and Supersheen L-Glutathione which helps in fighting against autoimmune illness and helps to reduce oxidative stress.

The ingredients for the supplements are imported from the USA and are GMP certified. Dyet Nutrition also consists of an expert team that provides free consultation and guidance to its consumers to help them make the apt choice.

As a long-term goal and to expand its horizons further, Dyet Nutrition is also eyeing B2B tie-ups with gyms and fitness centers, especially in the North East region. Currently, the company also has strong B2B presence in North and West India. Additionally, Dyet Nutrition is also venturing into popular e-commerce platforms to strengthen its online presence and reach out to a larger target audience. With thorough research and innovation, Dyet Nutrition is also working on expanding its product range with new introductions.

