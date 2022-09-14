Flipkart Big Billion Days 2022 Sale is set to begin on September 23, 2022. The sale will bring discounts and offers on electronic gadgets, smartphones, laptops, smartwatches, accessories, gaming consoles and others. The sale will last till September 30, 2022. Millions of sellers, consumers, MSMEs and Kirana delivery partners will come together and offer discounts to their customers. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale To Begin on September 23.

Flipkart's Big Billion Days 2022 Sale will also bring 'open box delivery' on select high-value products such as mobiles and electronics. During the eight-day long sale, customers will be able to avail of cashback, discounts and pay later. A 10 percent instant discount will be provided by banks on debit, credit cards and EMI transactions. Paytm will offer 10 percent assured savings on UPI and wallet transactions.

Dates revealed! Ab poora India karega upgrade, during Flipkart Big Billion Days, 23rd to 30th Sep! pic.twitter.com/rCzxsTKYZN — Flipkart (@Flipkart) September 13, 2022

The e-commerce platform will also allow customers to pre-book their products across categories like home, electronics, beauty and lifestyle by paying Re.1 as a token. In addition to this, there will be up to 80 percent discount on electronics and accessories. Moreover, Crazy Deals at 12 am, 8 am, 4 pm and Rush Hours for early birds have been announced by Flipkart.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 14, 2022 12:07 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).