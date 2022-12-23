New Delhi [India], December 23 (ANI): The Directorate of Enforcement (ED), as per its statement, has provisionally attached 45 acres of land in the Coimbatore district of Tamil Nadu held in the name of a benami company of DMK Minister A Raja, who handled the portfolio of Union minister of environment and forest during 2004-2007.

During the course of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) investigation, ED found that Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) minister A Raja during his tenure as minister of environment and forests had granted environmental clearances to a real estate company, based out of Gurugram, according to a statement from ED released on late Thursday.

Also Read | 18 Pages Full Movie in HD Leaked on Torrent Sites & Telegram Channels for Free Download and Watch Online; Nikhil Siddhartha-Anupama Parameswaran's Film Is the Latest Victim of Piracy?.

Further, during the course of PMLA investigation, ED has found that the real estate company has given kickback to A Raja for awarding the green nod, around the same period in the year 2007, in the garb of land commission income in the hands of one benami company of A Raja.

According to the statement, it was found that A Raja incorporated the company in the year 2007 in the name of his family members and his close family friend, with the sole objective of using it as a vehicle to park the proceeds of crime. The said company was never engaged in any business activity since inception and the entire money received in the company was quid pro quo from the real estate deal and was used for acquiring land in Coimbatore district, the agency said in the statement.

Also Read | Twitter Layoffs Continue, More Employees Fired From Public Policy Team Before Christmas 2022.

The agency said 45 acres of land in Coimbatore worth Rs.55 crore purchased directly using the proceeds of the crime has been provisionally attached by ED. Further investigation in the case is under progress, it said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)