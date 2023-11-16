PNN

New Delhi [India], November 16: In a world propelled by innovation, leadership, and entrepreneurial spirit, acknowledging the trailblazers who shape success in business is paramount. The ET Inspiring Leaders Awards 2023, scheduled for November 8, 2023, at Hotel The Grand, New Delhi, is set to honor and recognize leaders making remarkable contributions across sectors. Among the honorees are Ravi Kaklasaria and Mrinal Bagaria, Co-Founders of edForce, who were felicitated by the esteemed Bollywood Actress Jacqueline Fernandez and the distinguished Manjinder Singh Sirsa, National Secretary of BJP & Senior Leader.

After the felicitation, Ravi & Mrinal expressed, "We are deeply honored to receive this prestigious award, which reflects not just our journey but the collective efforts of the entire edForce team and our valued partners. A heartfelt thank you to our incredible team, valued clients, vendors, investors, and everyone who has contributed to this remarkable achievement."

edForce, headquartered in Bengaluru, stands as the premier Workforce Upskilling Accelerator, catering to enterprises of all sizes with comprehensive learning solutions. Trusted by industry leaders such as Infosys, Walmart, Siemens, Sony, Microsoft, and more, edForce delivers high-quality learning experiences in areas like cloud computing, agile, cybersecurity, project management, and IT service management.

The narrative of edForce unfolds with an extraordinary 500% growth, solidifying its position as the fastest-growing EdTech startup in the country. From an Oct-Dec 2022 Annual Revenue Rate of INR 5.3 Cr to an astounding INR 27.4 Cr in the corresponding period of 2023, the startup's meteoric rise speaks volumes about its commitment to reshaping the landscape of workforce upskilling.

What sets edForce apart is not just its financial prowess, but also its client-centric approach. With a clientele surpassing 500 enterprises, edForce's annual revenues are projected to breach the INR 100 Cr mark in FY25, a testament to its ambition and unwavering dedication.

As the narrative weaves further, edForce's success story unfolds against the backdrop of a changing landscape in eLearning within the Indian IT industry. With over 1,400 courses and a cadre of 2,300 trainers, the startup has facilitated more than 15,000 deliveries. What's striking is that 75% of these deliveries are conducted through live online sessions, e-learning modules, or hybrid models, showcasing edForce's adaptability to evolving learning preferences.

The global shift towards remote working has played a pivotal role in this transformation, and edForce stands at the forefront of this revolution. Presently, 90% of revenues come from India, but with ambitious plans to diversify into the USA, Australia, UK, Singapore, and Dubai, edForce aims to secure over 50% of its revenue from international business by 2025.

Yet, edForce's journey is not just about numbers and financial milestones. It's about the impact it's making in the lives of Indian IT professionals, providing them with the tools and knowledge to navigate the complexities of new-age technologies. With a focus on ChatGPT, GenAI, and Automation, edForce is not merely keeping pace with the digital transformation; it's actively shaping the trajectory of the Indian IT industry.

In a landscape traditionally dominated by established players, edForce's rise is nothing short of a story that inspires. It's a tale of innovation, dedication, and a forward-thinking approach that sets a new standard for what can be achieved in the realm of workforce upskilling. As the pages of edForce's story continue to turn, the startup remains poised to script new chapters in the ever-evolving narrative of EdTech in India.

