Lewes (Delaware) [US], May 2 (ANI/PR Newswire): Educate Online, a US-founded startup that provides high-quality distance education to every child anywhere in the world has expanded into the Indian market. The main goal is to provide online learning opportunities to the local community and share the local edTech market, which is estimated at $2.8 billion and is expected to reach $10.4 billion by 2025.

To achieve this, edTech startup has adapted the educational program for the Indian market and hired a team of local experts, led by Amit Saneja, CEO of Educate Online India, who is based in the Delhi office.

The startup's competitive advantage in the Indian market is that it offers a student's full journey from international high school education to career building, while most other companies offer only one option. This journey consists of three key components:

-High-school education: 13-19 years old students earn their high school qualifications through Pearson Edexcel & Cambridge International (UK) or graduate with a US or Canadian high school diploma. Students have an option to choose between dual diploma programs (studying at local and international schools at one time) and full-time diplomas (replacing local schools with American, British, or Canadian). As a result, the alumni receive internationally recognized diplomas from accredited schools. That's definitely a green light to enter the world's leading universities and increases the chances of getting a visa to emigrate;

-University admission: provide full support starting from university research and application documents to receipt of offers and visa applications. Educate Online has more than 100 partner universities all over the world, such as Johns Hopkins, American University, Queen's University Belfast, and others. The company also has extensive experience in building strong application profiles for top universities worldwide, such as the University of Toronto, Parsons School of Design, UC Berkley.

-Career planning: soft-skills development and other personal attributes needed for future career success.

In addition to the entire programs mentioned above, in Educate Online, students can choose a separate subject to learn among 200 options (languages, STEM, business fundamentals, marketing, finance, economics, entrepreneurship, etc.). This is a great opportunity to study the subject in more detail, get a certificate in it and strengthen your portfolio before entering university.

There are also schools from primary for kids from 4 years old - to middle schools. If children and their parents can't decide on a product, managers help them with free consultations.

"We are sure that the Indian market has enormous edTech potential. Indian schools taught 250 million students, so we have a huge and perspective market to work on! That's why Educate Online wants to use all its experience from other markets and insights from Indian market research to empower Indians to get a world-class education and educate 1000 local students by the end of this year, and in 2023 increase this figure tenfold." Shares Alexander Zheltov, CEO and co-founder of Educate Online.

The educational process combines live and recorded online lessons. Students are also offered virtual labs through augmented reality, so that they can fully enjoy all characteristics of science classes, such as biology, chemistry, and physics. Educate Online works for providing a virtual reality platform in the metaverse so that students can have an even more immersive experience when studying online.

In some programs, students learn in small groups of 8 to 30 people, which allows the tutor to give quality time to each of them. All the way through, our Support Team always looks after students' results and provides academic reports to the student and the parent.

In addition, Educate Online has social clubs.

"By joining the coding course of Educate Online, I learned innovative things about coding and decoding a program. Whenever I faced a problem, I got instant responses from teachers. The program helped me improve the portfolio that I collect for university admission. This is a great platform to learn online." Says Paritosh Saxena, 13 years old Educate Online student from India

