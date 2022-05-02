International Harry Potter Day is a day to celebrate all Potterheads around the world. It is celebrated every year on May 2. International Harry Potter Day was declared by UK prime minister David Cameron to honour the literary work of JK Rowling in 2012. The series had a significant impact and holds a Guinness World record as the highest-selling series by a single author with over 500 million copies sold. And to celebrate International Harry Potter Day 2022, netizens and die-hard Harry Potter fans are sharing memorable quotes, images, GIFs and wallpapers online. 10 Amazing Quotes From the Franchise That Are a Magical Treat for Every Potterheads!

Here's What Fans Are Tweeting

2 May : International Harry Potter Day#harrypotterday pic.twitter.com/gIY5q5WDin — MK Verma (@_mkverma) May 2, 2022

Can't get enough Harry Potter?? You're in luck! May 2 is International Harry Potter Day! Come by the library at lunch for movies, books and Butterbeer! pic.twitter.com/1sdiAZedNB — Sue Navarro (@fresnohilibrary) May 1, 2022

Happy International Harry Potter Day. pic.twitter.com/hoFRkewGOu — SRINIVAS JHA (@jhashri) May 2, 2022

Quotes For Harry Potter Fans

Things We Lose Have a Way of Coming Back to Us in the End, if Not Always the Way We Expect – Luna Lovegood Books! And Cleverness! There Are More Important Things: Friendship and Bravery. – Hermione Granger It Takes a Great Deal of Bravery To Stand Up to Our Enemies, but Just As Much as To Stand Up to Our Friends- Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone We’ve All Got Both Light and Dark Inside Us. What Matters Is the Part That We Choose To Act On. That’s Who We Really Are. The Consequences of Our Actions Are So Complicated, So Diverse, That Predicting the Future Is a Very Difficult Business Indeed. It’s a Strange Thing, but When You Are Dreading Something, and Would Give Anything To Slow Down Time, It Has a Disobliging Habit of Speeding Up. – Harry Potter It Does Not Do Well To Dwell on Dreams and Forget To Live- Albus Dumbledore If You Want To Know What a Man’s Like, Take a Good Look at How He Treats His Inferiois, Not His Equals. – Sirius Black

International Harry Potter Day is an official day to binge-watch your favourite series back to back. Relive the memories of the Harry Potter series with the memorable quotes we have bought for you from the best collections.

Wishing everyone Happy International Harry Potter Day 2022!

