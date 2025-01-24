NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], January 24: The BRICS Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BRICS CCI) Education Vertical hosted a roundtable conference on the theme "From Chalkboards to Chatbots: The Evolution of Digital Education and EdTech in Bridging Educational Gaps". The event brought together policymakers, industry leaders, and academic experts to deliberate on how digital innovation can bridge educational gaps and ensure inclusive learning for all.

Also Read | Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Case: Mumbai Police To Conduct Attacker Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad's Facial Recognition Test; Custody Extended Till January 29.

Peter Mahafha, First Secretary, High Commission of the Republic of South Africa, New Delhi and Christian W. Villarreal Duran, Civil Attache, Embassy of Bolivia were also present during the conference.

Special Guest Pawan Kumar Sharma, Chief General Manager (Digital Education System) EdCIL (India) Limited said, "Digital innovation has revolutionized access to education, enabling learners to engage with curated, high-quality content aligned with national curricula through platforms like DIKSHA and SWAYAM. The Government of India is committed to ensuring that these resources reach even the most remote areas, bridging the digital divide through offline solutions and infrastructure improvements. The evolving educational landscape, driven by initiatives such as the Academic Bank of Credits under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, offers unprecedented opportunities for learners to upskill and reskill flexibly. Collaboration between the government, private sector, and educational institutions will be key in shaping an inclusive, technology-driven future for education in India."

Also Read | Julian Nagelsmann Extends His Germany National Football Team Contract Until UEFA Euro 2028.

According to Dr. B.B.L. Madhukar, Co-Chairman & Director General, BRICS CCI, "Collaborative efforts between governments, the private sector, and educational institutions are key to driving digital transformation in education. By working together, we can create sustainable models that ensure no learner is left behind."

Sameep Shastri, Vice Chairman, BRICS CCI said, "We must harness the power of innovation and entrepreneurship to address educational disparities. EdTech solutions can provide personalized and adaptive learning experiences to cater to diverse learning needs."

Shabana Nasim, Executive Director, BRICS CCI, and President, Education Vertical, BRICS CCI said, "Education today stands at a crossroads, and technology has the potential to be the bridge that connects every learner to quality resources, regardless of their socio-economic background. At BRICS CCI, we are committed to fostering collaboration and innovation to drive this mission forward."

Participants of roundtable discussion included Surabhi Dewra, Chief Executive Officer, Career Guide, Mr. Ankit Mehra, Co-founder and CEO, GyanDhan, Mr. Ayush Bansal, Founder and CEO, iDreamCareer, Mr. Taranjeet Singh, Co-founder and CEO, Innvocon, Mr. Anurag Pandey, CEO, DST iTBI Technical Business Incubator, Sharda University, Mentor AIM, Founder-Director, SciComm India and AstroCamp Group, Mr. Abhijeet Mehrotra, Vice President, Imarticus Learning, Mr. Varun Dhamija, Chief Digital Strategy Officer, TimesPro, Mr. Anurag Mishra, Founder, CipherSchools, Mr. Shivam Ahuja, Founder & CEO, Skill Circle and Mr. Vaibhav Vats, Co-founder, Digiperform. The Session was chaired by Mr. Shelley Singh, Contributing Editor, Mint.

According to a report by Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) and Grant Thornton Bharat, the contribution of the EdTech sector in India to the country's GDP is projected to rise from 0.1 per cent in 2020 to 0.4 per cent by 2029.

The roundtable served as a platform for stakeholders to share insights, best practices, and collaborative strategies to leverage digital innovation for inclusive education. Participants reiterated their commitment to ensuring that education becomes a universal right, accessible to all, through the power of technology.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)