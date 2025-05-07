PRNewswire

New York [US], May 7: Efficient Capital Labs (ECL), a leading provider of non-dilutive capital for B2B SaaS and AI companies, announced the appointment of Denada Ramnishta as its Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). Ramnishta will lead ECL's global revenue strategy, scaling operations, deepening market presence, and forging partnerships across the U.S., Europe, and Southeast Asia.

Also Read | World Red Cross and Red Crescent Day 2025 Date and Theme: Know History, Significance, and the Global Celebration of Humanity, Compassion, and Volunteerism.

Recently named one of the Top 25 Women Leaders in Financial Technology by The Financial Technology Report, Ramnishta brings over 15 years of experience scaling fintech platforms and driving capital access for thousands of founders and small businesses.

Prior to joining ECL, Ramnishta served as Chief Growth Officer at Lendio, where she led the onboarding of 300+ capital providers. She helped facilitate over $12 billion in small business funding, a testament to her belief that democratizing capital is essential to fueling innovation. She also held senior leadership roles at American Express and has served as an investor and operator across venture-backed ecosystems.

Also Read | Operation Sindoor Status Images & HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Quotes and Messages on Unity and Togetherness To Stand With Indian Soldiers As Indian Army Targets Terror Hideouts in Pakistan.

"Denada brings founder obsession, fintech firepower, and a sharp GTM lens -- exactly what we need as we scale globally," said Kaustav Das, Co-founder and CEO, ECL. "She's led through defining chapters at category-shaping companies. Her leadership will be critical as we double down on helping global SaaS and AI founders access flexible capital on their terms."

At ECL, Ramnishta will focus on embedding the company deeper into key founder ecosystems, launching new growth strategies, and accelerating access to capital for underserved yet high-potential markets.

"ECL is solving one of the most overlooked barriers in global innovation -- access to the right kind of capital, at the right time," said Ramnishta. "Today's founders don't just need funding -- they need options. Speed without red tape. Flexibility without dilution. What ECL is building is more than a financing platform -- it's a new kind of ally for global entrepreneurs rewriting the rules.The opportunity to shape that future with this team is one I'm all in for."

About Efficient Capital Labs

Founded in 2022, Efficient Capital Labs (ECL) provides up to $3.5M in non-dilutive capital to global SaaS and AI companies. Backed by QED Investors and 645 Ventures, ECL's proprietary underwriting models and technology deliver fast, flexible and founder-centric financing. Learn more at www.ecaplabs.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2679905/Denada_Ramnishta.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)