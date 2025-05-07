World Red Cross and Red Crescent Day, also known as the Red Crescent Day, is an annual event that is observed every year on May 8 around the globe. This day celebrates the principles of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement. The global event marks the birth anniversary of Henry Dunant, who was born on May 8, 1828, in Geneva, Switzerland. Dunant was the founder of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and the recipient of the first Nobel Peace Prize in 1901. World Red Cross and Red Crescent Day 2025 falls on Thursday, May 8. In this article, we will learn more about the World Red Cross and Red Crescent Day 2025 date and the significance of the annual event. World Red Cross Day HD Images With Quotes & Sayings: Send Wishes, Photos, Messages, GIFS & Greetings On Red Crescent Day.

World Red Cross and Red Crescent Day 2025 Date

World Red Cross and Red Crescent Day 2025 falls on Thursday, May 8.

World Red Cross and Red Crescent Day 2025 Theme

The official theme for World Red Cross and Red Crescent Day 2025 is "Keeping Humanity Alive: Hope, Help, Heal."

World Red Cross and Red Crescent Day History

The idea of establishing World Red Cross and Red Crescent Day was introduced just after World War I. The initiative, known as the ‘Red Cross Truce’, was studied by an International Commission established at the 14th International Conference of the Red Cross. Its report, presented to the 15th International Conference of the Red Cross in Tokyo in 1934, was approved.

After World War II in 1946, the Tokyo proposal was studied by the League of Red Cross Societies (LRCS) and was renamed as the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) in 1991. Two years later, the proposal of an annual International Red Cross Day was adopted, and the first Red Cross Day was celebrated on May 8, 1948. The official title of the day changed over time and became "World Red Cross and Red Crescent Day" in 1984.

World Red Cross and Red Crescent Day Significance

World Red Cross and Red Crescent Day is an important international event that aims to recognise the efforts of volunteers and staff, and honours the legacy of Henry Dunant. The main highlight of the day is to acknowledge humanitarian efforts in crises and disasters around the world and to raise awareness about the principles of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement.

