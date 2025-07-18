PRNewswire

Singapore, July 18: Over the past two months, EFGH has made significant strides in expanding its presence in Africa, establishing legal entities in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), Zambia, and Ghana.

Africa boasts a population of 1.5 billion individuals, with a median age of 19 years and a high level of digital and mobile device adoption.

EFGH has leveraged its distribution expertise and proven smart technology, particularly its AI capabilities, to provide micro insurance, micro lending, and micro investments to the informal economy, which accounts for 82% of employment. This strategic approach has been facilitated through collaborative partnerships across the continent.

In addition to its growth initiatives, EFGH has welcomed key investors and partners who share its vision and have contributed to its continued expansion.

Dennis Ng, Executive Chairman of EFGH, expressed gratitude for the partnership, stating, "We are delighted to work with Wilf, initially as Non-Executive Chairman of the Global Advisory Board and now as a strategic investor in our growth plans. This collaboration instills confidence in our trajectory for accelerated expansion."

Wilf Blackburn, Chairman of the Global Advisory Board, echoed Ng's sentiments, emphasising, "EFGH is rapidly expanding its presence in Africa, a continent characterised by exciting demographics. With EFGH's strategic distribution approach, I am eagerly participating in this journey and am pleased to now become a strategic investor."

EFGH's primary focus remains on safeguarding the informal economy, enhancing insurance penetration rates across the continent, and providing employment opportunities in the appropriate sectors.

Find out more about Embed Financial Group Holdings at https://efgh.xyz

