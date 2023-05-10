Embassy of Sweden in India now Verified on Truecaller to enable secure communication for users

New Delhi [India], May 10 (ANI/NewsVoir): The Embassy of Sweden in India has joined hands with Truecaller, the world's leading global communications platform, to make communication with users safer and more reliable. As a part of this collaboration, Truecaller's Business Identity solutions has registered the Embassy as a Verified Business, and will display all incoming calls from the Embassy with a verified blue tick mark and logo.

Amid the rising number of visa application scams across the country, the partnership reaffirms the shared dedication of The Embassy of Sweden and Truecaller to provide citizens with secure and dependable communication experiences. The partnership aims to enhance and streamline the communication process for users engaging with the Embassy for various purposes, including visa applications, consular services, and other Embassy-related communications.

Truecaller's Verified Business Caller ID will be enabled for two primary contact numbers of the Embassy and one of the Consulate of Sweden in Mumbai.This will not only ensure users that they are engaging with an authentic source, but will also enhance user trust, and improve the Embassy's overall communication efficiency. The verified numbers will also be available as a part of Truecaller's Government Directory Services feature for users to quickly access when in need.

Sweden's Ambassador to India welcomes the partnership, stating, "We are delighted to collaborate with the Swedish company Truecaller as a Verified Contact. This will ensure that users have a secure means of contacting the Embassy. We are hopeful that this initiative will further strengthen our callers' experience by assuring a credible source of interaction. Sweden and India are celebrating 75 years of diplomatic relations in 2023. Initiatives like this is an apt example of Swedish innovations made in India, which is also the theme for this jubilee year".

Citizens can now instantly recognize authentic calls from the Swedish Embassy with Truecaller's Green Caller ID screen, non-editable brand name and logo, Verified Business Badge, and a unique Category Tag.

Speaking on the same, Rishit Jhunjhunwala, Chief Product Officer and Managing Director, Truecaller India stated, "We are honoured to have the Swedish Embassy on board as a Verified Business. Their commitment to enhancing trust in communication demonstrates the value of our platform in facilitating meaningful interactions between organizations and individuals. The partnership underscores Truecaller's role in nurturing trust in communication and ensuring a safer user experience".

Truecaller's Verified Business Solution empowers business calls with brand identity and context, fostering reliable customer communication. So far, over 2000 active businesses across 35 countries have benefitted from the Verified Business Caller ID. Besides improving business call efficiency, the solution has significantly brought down phone call-related frauds and scams, promoting heightened customer safety in business communications.

Previously, Truecaller, through its Truecaller Business Identity solutions, had partnered with the e-ticketing and catering arm of IRCTC, Income Tax Department and many others, to reduce fraudulent activities and ensure secure digital communication.

The Swedish Embassy in India strives to strengthen the bilateral relationship between Sweden and India by promoting cultural, economic, and political ties. The Embassy offers consular services, including visa applications and information about living and working in Sweden.

Truecaller enables safe and relevant conversations between people and makes it efficient for businesses to connect with consumers. Fraud and unwanted communication are endemic to digital economies, especially in emerging markets. We are on a mission to build trust in communication. Truecaller is an essential part of everyday communication for over 350 million active users, with more than a billion downloads since launch and close to 38 billion unwanted calls identified and blocked in 2021. Headquartered in Stockholm since 2009, we are a co-founder-led, entrepreneurial company with a highly experienced management team. Truecaller has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 8 October 2021.

