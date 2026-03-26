BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], March 26: Embee Software, a leading digital transformation and managed services provider, today announced the expansion of its cybersecurity portfolio with advanced capabilities across the Microsoft security ecosystem and Zero Trust frameworks. This move is aimed at helping Indian enterprises strengthen cyber resilience while navigating evolving regulatory requirements, including the Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) framework.

Also Read | 'LPG Charge' on Food Bill: How To File a Complaint Against Restaurants.

As organisations accelerate adoption of cloud, AI, and digital workplace technologies, security has become a critical foundation for sustainable growth. Embee's expanded cybersecurity capabilities are designed to protect modern enterprise environments while enabling innovation at scale.

A Unified Approach to Security in a Digital-First Enterprise

Also Read | Chiranjeevi Thanks Doctor Who Operated on Ram Charan's Eyelid; Says His 'Craftsmanship Made All the Difference' (View Post).

Today's enterprises operate across hybrid cloud environments, distributed workforces, and data-intensive applications. This has significantly increased the attack surface, making fragmented security approaches ineffective.

Embee's enhanced portfolio is designed to address these challenges by bringing together identity-first security and Zero Trust frameworks, enabling organisations to enforce strict access controls and verify every request regardless of origin. It also incorporates advanced threat detection and response capabilities powered by Microsoft Defender and Microsoft Sentinel, helping organisations identify, investigate, and respond to threats more efficiently.

In addition, the portfolio strengthens data protection and regulatory compliance through Microsoft Purview, ensuring sensitive information is properly governed and secured. These capabilities are further supported by Embee's Cyber Defence Center (CDC), which provides 24x7 monitoring, incident response, and proactive threat hunting.

This integrated approach allows organisations to shift from reactive security to proactive, intelligence-led defence.

Security as the Foundation for Cloud and AI Adoption

With enterprises increasingly investing in the Azure cloud, AI platforms, and Microsoft Copilot, the need for secure and governed environments has become essential.

Embee's cybersecurity expansion aligns with its cloud transformation and managed Azure services, delivering secure, optimised environments. It integrates data and AI solutions, such as Microsoft Fabric and analytics platforms with governance. Modern workplace offerings like Microsoft 365 and Copilot enable secure collaboration. Business applications, including SAP and HRMS, incorporate embedded security and access controls. This supports resilient, compliant enterprise operations.

By embedding security across every layer of the digital stack, Embee enables organisations to innovate confidently without compromising risk or compliance.

Enabling Zero Trust for Modern Enterprises

At the core of this expansion is Embee's focus on implementing Zero Trust architecture across enterprise environments.

It enables continuous verification of users, devices, and access requests, with granular access controls across cloud and on-premises systems, real-time visibility into threats and vulnerabilities, and automated response mechanisms to minimise risk effectively overall.

This approach ensures that security is not a checkpoint but a continuous and adaptive process.

Supporting DPDP Compliance and Data Governance

With the DPDP framework reshaping India's data protection landscape, organisations are under increasing pressure to ensure compliance.

It enables discovery, identification, and classification of sensitive data, enforces access controls and audit trails, monitors data movement across environments, and aligns with regulatory expectations around privacy and protection, effectively and consistently across enterprise operations.

Leadership Perspective

Speaking on the announcement, Sudhir Kothari, CEO & MD, Embee Software, said:

"Enterprises today are not just adopting cloud and AI; they are building entirely new digital operating models. In this environment, security cannot be an afterthought. Our focus is to help organisations integrate security seamlessly across cloud, data, and workplace ecosystems so they can innovate with confidence while staying compliant and resilient."

Cyber Defense Center at the Core

Embee's 24x7 Cyber Defence Center remains central to its cybersecurity strategy, delivering continuous monitoring and incident response; faster threat detection and response; proactive threat hunting and red/blue teaming capabilities; reduced operational risk and downtime; and enhanced visibility into the overall enterprise security posture, supporting resilience and continuous improvement effectively.

Driving End-to-End Digital Transformation

With this expansion, Embee reinforces its position as a comprehensive digital transformation partner, combining expertise across cybersecurity, cloud, AI, modern workplace, and enterprise applications.

This integrated approach ensures that organisations can move forward with digital initiatives that are not only innovative but also secure, compliant, and scalable.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)