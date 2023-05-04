New Delhi [India], May 4 (ANI/NewsVoir): Electronics Mart India Ltd. (EMIL), a leading consumer durables and electronics retailer (the 04thlargest and one of the fastest growing in India and a leader in Southern India {Source: CRISIL Report}), has recently announced business relationship with United Kingdom-based brands Gallo Acoustics & Pulse-Eight. This partnership gets India solution-based products such as Gallo's premium speakers and Pulse-Eight Audio & Video Solutions, which will be available through high-end AV dealers across India.

With a vast network of 129 stores in 43 cities across Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Delhi-NCR regions, EMIL offers over 6,000 stock-keeping units across product categories from more than 70 consumer durable and electronic brands. The company's focus on large appliances, mobiles, small appliances, IT, modular kitchens, home automation, home cinema, and other products has created a strong market presence in Delhi NCR, Tier-I and Tier-II cities in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Also Read | RR vs GT Dream11 Prediction IPL 2023: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Rajasthan Royals vs Gujatat Titans, Indian Premier League Season 16 Match 48.

The partnership with Gallo Acoustics & Pulse-Eight marks another milestone for EMIL's growing business. The company's diversified range of products and services, coupled with long-standing relationships with leading consumer brands, enables them to procure products at competitive rates. Marc Waple, Global Sales Director at Pulse-Eight and Gallo Acoustics, said, "We are excited to partner with one of the largest electronic retailers in India to bring our products to customers nationwide. With this partnership, we see huge opportunities not only with our traditional dealers who will be purchasing Pulse-Eight and Gallo from EMIL but also with the retail spaces that the group holds."

Gallo Acoustics is known for its unique spherical loudspeakers that provide an immersive audio experience. On the other hand, Pulse-Eight is known for its innovative audio-visual solutions that simplify home automation and entertainment. Together, these brands offer premium audio-visual solutions that enhance the entertainment experience in homes and commercial spaces.

Also Read | Microsoft AI Update: Tech Giant To Launch Fresh AI-Powered Features to Bing, Edge.

"We see much potential in the Indian market for smart homes, and with our innovative solutions and commitment to quality, we believe Pulse-Eight can play a significant role in the growth and development of the smart home technology market in India," added Waple.

Smart Home Expo (May 4-May 6, 2023) at Pragati Maidan, New DelhiThe electronics retailer Electronics Mart India Limited (EMIL)will be showcasing the expanded range of Gallo Acoustics & Pulse-Eight products at the upcoming three-day long Smart Home Expo at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi.

The Smart Home Expo is India's largest comprehensive trade show and conference that showcases Smart Home Technology from across the globe. Over 200+ brands participate every year to demonstrate game-changing Smart Home Technology, Home/Building Automation, Audio-Video, and exciting technologies.

Visitors to the EMIL stall can expect to see some of the latest consumer durables and electronic products from leading brands, along with cutting-edge smart home technology solutions. For the exhibition, EMIL's focus would be on showcasing high-end audio-video by Gallo Acoustics & Pulse-Eight, which will surely create a buzz among the visitors.

"The potential for smart homes in India is enormous, and EMIL joining hands with Gallo Acoustics & Pulse-Eight demonstrates a commitment to innovation and quality that will help to drive the growth and development of the smart home technology market in India. This partnership is a win-win for all parties involved, and we look forward to seeing the positive impact it will have on the Indian market for years to come," says Karan Bajaj, CEO-EMIL.

Today EMIL has a family of branded showrooms, including leading brands like Bajaj Electronics, IQ, Kitchen Stories, Audio & Beyond, Electronics Mart, and Easy Kitchens. Bajaj Electronics is South India's largest multi-brand electronics retailer, IQ is an authorized Apple reseller, Kitchen Stories is a modular kitchens experiential showroom in partnership with German modular kitchen brand Hacker, Audio & Beyond is India's largest experience centre for home cinema, home automation & multi-room audio, Electronics Mart is a multi-brand retail chain in NCR for consumer electronics, and Easy Kitchens is an exclusive store for affordable modular kitchens & built-in kitchen appliances.

The company commenced its business operations in 1980 as a proprietary concern by setting up its first consumer durable and electronic retail store in Hyderabad in the name of Bajaj Electronics. In 2011, this proprietary concern converted its erstwhile sole proprietorship into a partnership firm under the name of 'M/s Bajaj Electronics'. Subsequently, this partnership firm was converted into a public limited company under the Companies Act, 2013 with the name 'Electronics Mart India Limited'.

This story has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)