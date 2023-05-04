Rajasthan Royals meet Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match at the Sawai Mansingh Indoor Stadium in Jaipur. It is the battle of top teams in the IPL 2023. Both Rajasthan and Gujarat are favourites to make it to the IPL 2023 playoffs and thus this will be a cracker of a game. The RR vs GT IPL 2023 match starts at 07:30 pm. Meanwhile, you can check the tips and suggestions for RR vs GT Dream11 prediction fantasy team below. Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans Prediction: Google Win Probability Picks RR to Beat GT in IPL 2023 Match 48.

Both Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans have played nine games each. While GT have emerged victorious in six matches, RR have found wins in five encounters. Interestingly, both the teams come into the contest with a defeat in their last encounter and needless to say both will be looking to get back to winning ways with the race for the top four getting intense.

RR vs GT, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-keepers - Jos Buttler (RR) and Sanju Samson (RR) can be our pick as wicket-keepers for RR vs GT fantasy team.

RR vs GT, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batters - In RR vs GT Dream11 fantasy team we will pick Shubman Gill (GT), Yashasvi Jaiswal (RR), Shimron Hetmyer (RR) and Rahul Tewatia (GT) as batsmen.

RR vs GT, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-rounders - For RR vs GT, we will go with three all-rounders. Ravi Ashwin (RR), Hardik Pandya (GT) and Vijay Shankar (GT) can be picked in your RR vs GT fantasy team.

RR vs GT, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers - Rashid Khan (GT) and Mohammed Shami (GT) can be the bowler in your RR vs GT Dream11 fantasy team. RR vs GT, Jaipur Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2023 Clash at Sawai Mansingh Stadium.

RR vs GT, Dream11 Team Prediction:

Jos Buttler (RR), Sanju Samson (RR), Shubman Gill (GT), Yashasvi Jaiswal (RR), Shimron Hetmyer (RR), Rahul Tewatia (GT), Ravi Ashwin (RR), Hardik Pandya (GT), Vijay Shankar (GT), Rashid Khan (GT), Mohammed Shami (GT).

Yashasvi Jaiswal (RR), could be named as the captain of your Dream11 Fantasy Team RR vs GT whereas Shubman Gill (GT) could be selected as the vice-captain.

