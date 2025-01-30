ATK

Dubai [UAE], January 30: Empower Group is a dynamic UAE-based company dedicated to fueling success and driving innovation across industries. Dr. Jamal M Sultan, Managing Director of Empower is delighted to share that the organization has been honored with the Strategic Partnership Excellence Award 2024, at the EurAsia Gulf Excellence Awards. He says " I am happy to receive this award from the strategic partnership of Eurasia, and this recognition is a direct reflection of the hard work that our excellent team made and the support we received from our clients and staff of EurAsia". This award was presented on December 12, 2024, at Grand Plaza Movenpick Media City in Dubai, where industry leaders gathered to celebrate outstanding accomplishments in business and strategic partnerships.

The EurAsia Gulf Excellence Awards, recognized as one of the most prestigious events in the region, is celebrated by industry leaders and organizations. The organizations showcase their excellence in their respective fields through partnerships and collaborations. EurAsia honors organizations that have shown exceptional creativity, innovation, community development and achievement in fostering strategic partnerships with long-term impact. Empower groups have the talent for aligning with the global players in the energy, sustainability, and technology sectors, setting a new standard in strategic business relationships. The emphasis on collaborations and innovative solutions has positioned the company as an influential player in defining the future of energy.

As said by Dr. Jamal, MD of Empower Group, "We are truly honored to be presented the Strategic Partnership Excellence Award 2024 from EurAsia Gulf". This recognition symbolizes the collective effort of our team, partners, and clients. We believe that collaboration enhances the skills, ideas, and perspectives of the team members which results in driving more innovation and success.

About Empower Group

Empower Group, founded in 2010 with expertise in oil & gas industry, business solutions and more, they provide tailored solutions that help businesses expand, establish, and thrive in the UAE and beyond. With it's strong collaborations and partnerships, the company continues to lead the energy market through innovation and energy efficiency services. Additionally, Empower Group aims to drive long-term sustainable change in the energy sector, and they feel proud to establish strategic partnerships that contribute to the growth of their business and betterment of the global community.For more information on Empower Group and its latest projects, visit: https://empower.abudhabi/

Media Contact:+ 971 2 5544933rfq@empower.abudhabi

