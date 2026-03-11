Mumbai, March 11: Gold prices in India remained largely steady on Wednesday, March 11, 2026, with slight upward movement in some markets as investors continued to track global economic signals and geopolitical tensions in West Asia. Domestic bullion markets mirrored international trends while fluctuations in the rupee against the US dollar also influenced precious metal prices. Check the latest gold prices in key cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Srinagar, Jodhpur, Jaipur, Bhopal, Lucknow, Noida, Ghaziabad and Gurugram.

Retail demand across major jewellery markets remained moderate as high price levels kept some buyers cautious, though safe haven demand continued due to ongoing geopolitical uncertainty. Analysts say gold may remain volatile in the short term as traders monitor inflation data, interest rate expectations and currency movements. Gold Prices and Silver Prices Today, March 10, 2026: Yellow Metal Rebounds to INR 1,62,380; Silver Jumps by INR 10,000.

As per the latest market averages, 24 carat gold is trading at around INR 1,62,380 per 10 grams, while 22 carat gold is priced near INR 1,48,850 per 10 grams in most major cities.

Local fluctuations in select markets were observed due to dealer pricing, regional demand patterns and transportation costs.

City wise prices remained largely similar across metros and tier two cities, with slight variations seen in eastern markets such as Kolkata. Gold Rate Today, March 10, 2026: Check 22K and 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold futures traded in a narrow range as investors monitored global economic signals, the strength of the US dollar and geopolitical tensions in West Asia.

Gold Rate Today (Per 10 Grams) – March 11, 2026

City 22 Carat (Standard) 24 Carat (Pure) Delhi INR 1,48,850 INR 1,62,380 Mumbai INR 1,48,850 INR 1,62,380 Chennai INR 1,48,850 INR 1,62,380 Kolkata INR 1,48,250 INR 1,61,700 Bengaluru INR 1,48,850 INR 1,62,380 Hyderabad INR 1,48,850 INR 1,62,380 Ahmedabad INR 1,48,850 INR 1,62,380 Jaipur INR 1,48,850 INR 1,62,380 Lucknow INR 1,48,850 INR 1,62,380 Bhopal INR 1,48,850 INR 1,62,380 Srinagar INR 1,48,850 INR 1,62,380 Jodhpur INR 1,48,850 INR 1,62,380 Noida INR 1,48,850 INR 1,62,380 Ghaziabad INR 1,48,850 INR 1,62,380 Gurugram INR 1,48,850 INR 1,62,380

Overall, gold prices in India remained stable with a marginal rise on March 11, 2026, supported by global uncertainty and safe haven demand. Analysts say gold may remain volatile in the near term as investors track inflation data, currency fluctuations and geopolitical developments in West Asia.

Buyers planning purchases are advised to check real time local rates, as final retail prices may vary depending on taxes, making charges and jeweller margins.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 11, 2026 08:29 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).