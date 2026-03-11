New Delhi, March 11: Domestic Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) prices in India remain elevated following the nationwide price hike implemented on March 7, 2026. The price of a 14.2 kg household LPG cylinder increased by INR 60, while commercial cylinder rates rose by INR 114.50, continuing to impact households, restaurants and small businesses across the country. Check gas price today in Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata and other Indian cities.

The revision comes amid volatility in global energy markets, largely linked to supply chain disruptions and rising geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. Petrol Price Today, March 11, 2026: Check Petrol Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities.

LPG Cylinder Price in Major Cities (March 11, 2026)

Domestic LPG prices vary across cities due to transportation costs and local taxes. Here are the latest rates for a 14.2 kg domestic LPG cylinder:

City LPG Price (INR per 14.2 kg cylinder) Recent Hike Delhi INR 913.00 + INR 60.00 Mumbai INR 912.50 + INR 60.00 Bengaluru INR 915.50 + INR 60.00 Kolkata INR 939.00 + INR 60.00 Chennai INR 928.50 + INR 60.00 Hyderabad INR 965.00 + INR 60.00 Gurugram INR 921.50 + INR 60.00 Noida INR 910.50 + INR 60.00

Why LPG Prices Increased

The recent price hike is linked to disruptions in global LPG supply routes, particularly around the Strait of Hormuz, a key shipping corridor for energy exports from the Middle East. India imports more than 60 percent of its LPG requirements, with nearly 90 percent of shipments passing through this route, making domestic prices sensitive to global developments. Gas Cylinder Price Today, March 10: Check LPG Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities.

Rising international gas benchmarks and logistical challenges have pushed state run oil marketing companies to revise retail prices.

Impact on Households and Businesses

While the increase may appear modest for households, government officials estimate that the hike could add roughly 80 paise per day to the average cost for a family consuming four to five cylinders annually.

However, the hospitality sector faces greater pressure as commercial LPG cylinder prices have increased sharply. Reports from Maharashtra and Karnataka have also indicated localized shortages of commercial cylinders, affecting restaurants and small eateries.

Energy market analysts are closely watching geopolitical developments in West Asia. Any further escalation could trigger additional fluctuations in fuel and LPG prices in India in the coming weeks.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 11, 2026 09:32 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).