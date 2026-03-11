New Delhi, March 11: Gold prices in Dubai witnessed a slight increase on Wednesday, March 11, 2026, as global bullion markets remained firm amid ongoing geopolitical uncertainty and currency fluctuations. The precious metal continued to attract safe haven demand as investors monitored developments related to the Iran conflict, movements in the US dollar and shifts in crude oil prices. Check out the 18K, 21K, 22K and 24K Dubai gold rate today, March 11, in AED, USD and INR below.

Retail demand across the UAE remained moderate as buyers stayed cautious due to elevated price levels, while traders tracked volatility in international bullion markets. Dubai Gold Rate Today: 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Prices for March 10.

Market participants are closely watching geopolitical developments and key macroeconomic indicators that continue to influence short term gold price trends. Buyers in Dubai are advised to monitor daily price movements before making major purchases, as international bullion markets remain sensitive to global economic signals. Gold Rate Today, March 11, 2026: Check 22K and 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities.

Dubai Gold Price Today, March 11, 2026

Purity Unit Price (AED) Price (USD) Price (INR) 24K 1 Gram 630.20 171.60 15,960 24K 10 Grams 6,302.00 1,716.00 1,59,600 24K 1 Tola 7,366.00 2,005.00 1,86,000 22K 1 Gram 584.00 159.10 14,790 22K 10 Grams 5,840.00 1,591.00 1,47,900 22K 1 Tola 6,842.00 1,865.00 1,73,600 21K 1 Gram 560.20 152.70 14,190 21K 10 Grams 5,602.00 1,527.00 1,41,900 21K 1 Tola 6,570.00 1,792.00 1,66,900 18K 1 Gram 480.20 130.80 12,180 18K 10 Grams 4,802.00 1,308.00 1,21,800 18K 1 Tola 5,645.00 1,539.00 1,43,100

Note: Gold rates are indicative and exclude making charges, VAT, GST, TCS and other applicable levies. Local retail prices may vary slightly.

With international bullion markets remaining sensitive to geopolitical developments, currency fluctuations and macroeconomic data releases, Dubai gold prices are expected to remain volatile in the near term. Buyers should monitor live updates and compare rates across retailers before making significant purchases to secure the best value.

