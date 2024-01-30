PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 30: UniHealth Consultancy Limited.(NSE - UNIHEALTH), is a global healthcare service provider. UniHealth Pharmaceuticals Private Limited, a subsidiary of UniHealth Consultancy Limited, has entered into an exclusive partnership with Fixderma India Private Limited, a leading Cosmetic & Skincare manufacturer. This alliance aims to revolutionize the skincare landscape in Africa by providing seamless access to Fixderma's premium skincare products, known for their scientific formulations and efficacy in addressing diverse skin concerns. With a shared commitment to dermaceutical excellence and a profound passion for skincare, UniHealth plans to introduce a product range tailored to needs of the African populace.

Fixderma India Private Limited is acclaimed for its innovative and scientifically backed skincare formulations, aligning seamlessly with UniHealth's mission to provide access to premium healthcare solutions using potent ingredients and adhering to the highest industry standards.

The exclusive distribution rights granted to UniHealth underscore the confidence Fixderma places in the Group's capabilities and extensive network in the African healthcare sector. This collaboration is expected to streamline the supply chain, ensuring efficient distribution of Fixderma's skincare products across Africa.

Fixderma's product portfolio includes a diverse range of skincare solutions, addressing concerns such as acne management, sun protection, anti-aging, and general skincare. UniHealth aims to utilize its existing infrastructure and distribution channels to make these products readily available to consumers in hospitals, clinics, and retail outlets.

With the partnership now in effect, UniHealth anticipates a future where quality skincare becomes an integral part of healthcare for people across Africa. The collaboration between UniHealth and Fixderma is set to redefine skincare standards, creating a positive ripple effect on the well-being of individuals in the region.

Commenting on the performance, Dr. Akshay Parmar, Founder & Managing Director of UniHealth Consultancy said, "This collaboration signifies a positive move towards promoting dermatological wellness and fostering a comprehensive approach to skincare. Skincare is an integral aspect of overall health and with Fixderma's exceptional products, we are well-positioned to address diverse skin concerns in Africa.

UniHealth's entry into this venture not only broadens its product offerings but also reaffirms our commitment to providing holistic healthcare solutions. The partnership with Fixderma marks a significant advancement in democratizing access to premium skincare in Africa, empowering individuals to make well-informed choices regarding their skin health."

