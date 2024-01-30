Purnea, January 30: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday asserted that the ‘Mahagathbandhan' will continue fighting for social justice in Bihar, and the alliance does not need Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for the cause. Speaking at a rally in Purnea district, where his ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' entered during the day, Gandhi also said Dalits and backward classes don't get due representation in all sectors of the country. "Rahul Gandhi's Politics Utterly Based on Lies:" Dharmendra Pradhan Lashes out at Congress Leader over His Remarks on UGC Draft

Kumar on Sunday took oath as the chief minister of Bihar for a record ninth time after a dramatic volte-face, ditching the 'Mahagathbandhan' and the opposition bloc INDIA and forming a new government with the BJP, which he had dumped less than 18 months ago. "The 'Mahagathbandhan' (grand alliance) will fight for social justice in Bihar; we don't require Nitish Kumar for that purpose, we don't require him at all," the Congress leader said.

Rahul Gandhi Criticized Nitish Kumar

#WATCH | Bihar: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi says, "...A little pressure is exerted, and he (Nitish Kumar) makes a U-turn..." pic.twitter.com/NZdvRZVE5f — ANI (@ANI) January 30, 2024

Congress is a part of the ‘Mahagathbandhan', which also comprises the RJD and Left parties. “Our country needs a caste-based census to determine the exact population of Dalits, OBCs and others,” Gandhi said. He also claimed that Manipur is experiencing an “atmosphere of civil war” and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is yet to visit the ethnic strife-torn state.