Pune (Maharashtra) [India], January 25: SMEF's Brick Group Of Institutes proudly presents the inaugural Brick Film Festival, an exciting celebration of emerging filmmakers and creativity. Set against the vibrant backdrop of Pune, Maharashtra, this groundbreaking event is scheduled for February 15th to 17th, 2024, at SMEF's Brick Group of Institutes.

In the words of Pooja Misal, Founder Director of SMEF's Brick Group of Institues, 'The Brick Film Festival is not just an event; it's a testament to our commitment to providing a platform to students to showcase their creativity and talent. Join us for this unparalleled cinematic experience, where creativity meets recognition, and innovation takes center stage.'

Event Highlights:

* Enrich your skills through expert-led masterclasses and workshops, diving into the vast ocean of creativity and innovation among young filmmakers.

* Immerse yourself in the enchanting world of cinema under the starlit sky during open-air film screenings.

* Attend a glamorous Gala night, honoring the achievements of the filmmaking community.

Audience Profile:

* 2000 students (aged 15 and above)

* 300 architecture and design professionals

* 200 other professionals

* 300 business owners

* 300 educators

Award Categories:

* Best Fiction Film, Best Non-Fiction Film

* Best Animation Film

* Best Mobile Phone Film

* Best Ad Film

* Best Director

* Best Actor

* Best Actress

* Best Screenplay

* Best Cinematography

* Best Editing

* Best Sound Design

* Best Art Direction

Prizes for Students:

Winners stand a chance to receive cash prizes (up to 15k), BrickETC course vouchers, internship offers, trophies, medals, and certificates.

Advisory Board:

* Prof. Samar Nakhate - Veteran Film Academician

* Praveen Vitthal Tarde -Director, Actor, Screenwriter and producer

* Adinath Kothare -National Award winner Indian actor, producer, and director, who predominantly works in Marathi films.

* Prasad Vanarase - Founder Director, IAPAR, -Vice President - Asia Pacific, International Theatre Institute, UNESCO

* Bhargavi Joshi - an internationally published photographer, and also the founder & CEO of Slateplus.

* Nikhil Narkar - Filmmaker and teacher

Jury Members:

* Rajeev Jalnapurkar - Director, IAAPI, Former Director, and CEO, Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad

* Prasad Vanarase - Founder Director, IAPAR, Vice President - Asia Pacific, International Theatre Institute, UNESCO

* Soumitra Ranade - Chairman and Creative Director, Paperboat Design Studio Pvt. Ltd.

* Dhvani Desai - Animation Filmmaker and Poet

Eminent Guests:

The festival is honored to host esteemed personalities:

* Mukesh Bhatt - Indian film producer and actor

* Abhinay Deo - Indian filmmaker

* Adinath Kothare - National Award winner Indian actor, producer, and director, who predominantly works in Marathi films.

Brick Film Festival promises to be a melting pot of creativity, providing a unique platform for emerging filmmakers to shine. Don't miss this unparalleled cinematic experience!

For submissions, visit: https://Brick.edu.in/brickfilmfestival/

Seize the spotlight! Submit your short films now and stand a chance to win prestigious awards at the Brick Film Festival 2024.

