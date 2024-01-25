Mumbai, January 25: Mumbai, the capital of Maharashtra, is expected to see traffic jams on Friday, January 26 due to the Maratha quota march. The Mumbai Police has not yet released an official warning or a comprehensive plan for the mayhem that Mumbai is expected to see on Republic Day in 2024. Manoj Jarange, a Maratha quota campaigner, is travelling to Mumbai with hundreds of his supporters in order to begin a demonstration on January 26.

On January 20, Jarange and hundreds of followers marched from Jalna district towards Mumbai, asking that the state government provide Marathas, who belong to the OBC category, a quota in jobs and education. Delhi Weather Update: IGI Airport Issues Travel Advisory for Passengers As Flight Operations Affected Due to Dense Fog (Watch Video).

March Advisory for Maratha Quota Protest

The Eastern Motorway in Wadala is anticipated to be the place from where the Maratha quota protesters would enter Mumbai, according to media sources. They want to continue their hunger strike by moving towards Azad Maidan in south Mumbai. Shivaji Park in Dadar is another location for protests. Heavy vehicle traffic on south Mumbai highways is forbidden during morning and evening rush hours, according to a previous statement from the Mumbai Traffic Police. In Mumbai, buses—both interstate and interdistrict, as well as trailers and trucks—will be limited in their daily operations and only be permitted to operate from midnight to seven in the morning. The notification further said that heavy trucks will not be allowed to use the Eastern Motorway or access it. "For smooth traffic movement, all heavy vehicles are restricted to enter and ply on all types of roads in Mumbai city from 8am to 11:30am on southbound and 5pm to 9pm on northbound", it read. South Mumbai's roadways are off-limits to all heavy trucks from 7 am to midnight. They can set out again between 7 am and midnight. Vehicles are allowed to use the BPT Road up to the Mallet Bunder junction on the P D'Mello Road, the Western Express Highway until Mahim Junction, the Senapati Bapat Marg up to the Matunga Road railway station, and the Tilak Road on the RAK Road, Ram Mandir Chowk on GD Ambedkar Marg between 11.30am and 5pm. Vehicles used for emergency situations or for vital services are excluded.On Wednesday, a Morcha travelled through Pune. The march will come to an end in Lonavala on Thursday evening before continuing on its way towards Mumbai. Bharat Parv 2024: Delhi Police Issues Traffic Advisory for Event at Red Fort From January 23 to 31. On January 25, there was heightened security at the Lonavala entrance and exit of the Mumbai-Pune Motorway. There was also a bomb disposal unit and a Rapid Action Force stationed. Supporters of the Maratha reservation intended to go to Mumbai via the Mumbai-Pune Motorway, but the police allowed them to use the Old Pune-Mumbai roadway instead.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 25, 2024 03:34 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).