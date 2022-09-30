Gurugram (Haryana) [India], September 30 (ANI/NewsVoir): Realty firm AIPL is organizing a two-day festival celebration "Joys in Joy", at its flagship project AIPL Joy Street, Sector 66, Gurugram.

Outlets and stores at AIPL Joy Street are on a high with festive vibes and expecting happiest, liveliest and the craziest time of celebrations starting this weekend i.e., 1st and 2nd October.

"Navaratri is one of the most revered festivals, which is celebrated across India with great devotion and enthusiasm. We have decked up AIPL Joy Street for festive celebrations and are delighted to invite and host the people to celebrate together," said Saurabh Shankar, Head - Sales and CRM.

Besides food vans, new gaming truck experience and shopping stalls, we are also organising live music performances by popular bands and other activities, keeping in mind that there should be something or the other for all age groups and gender to enjoy, added Shankar.

Joy Street offers various shopping, eating & entertainment options ranging from AND, Fab India, Caratlane, Global Desi, Hush Puppies, Looks Salon, INOX, Haldirams, Blue Tokai, Costa Coffee, Sodhis & many more.

We have renowned music bands based out of Delhi performing on the coming weekend. The first one is Dastak, having expertise in serving a blend of Commercial, Bollywood and Sufi Music. Another band Mayhar, is a fusion, Indi pop band which has already delivered great performances at various sites across Delhi and were greatly appreciated and liked by the audience. It is open for all and has no entry fee.

The other attractions include Alpha Game Truck, India's first mobile gaming experience. It offers a great variety of video games to choose from, making it an ideal pick for people of all ages.

Besides music band, game truck and food stalls visitors can enjoy the AIPL Joy Street which is having retail space of over 2 lakh square feet, with big brands like Haldiram, Blue Tokai, Inox, PURE Living, Costa, Fab India and many more

The meticulously planned AIPL Joy Street in Gurugram provides an exceptional blend of entertainment, eateries, and luxury retail outlets. Furthermore, the complex is designed with pedestrian-friendly pathways, convenient underground parking, glittering frontage, open landscaped areas, and sidewalk cafes & restaurants, making it a completely joyful destination. Moreover, the AIPL Joy Street is a pet friendly complex as well.

Its prime location on the Golf Course Extension Road further ensures better connectivity and high returns on investment. AIPL maintains lush green landscapes around the mall, the entire mall has wheelchair friendly access and strategically planned elevators and escalators to increase customer comfort and efficiency. We have a well-lit exit corridor for safety and an efficient mechanism to manage the traffic flow in the mall complex.

In the mall, the company has tied up with INOX for multiplex, which is spread over 37,000 sq. tt. area.

Advance India Projects Limited (AIPL) is a leading name in the real estate sector with a multi-dimensional portfolio ranging from commercial to retail and residential segments. The company has projects across Delhi-NCR, Punjab and Rajasthan.

Established in 1991, the company has till date delivered 60 landmark projects spread across various cities. It has so far delivered over 7 million sq. ft. of office spaces, 3.7 million sq. ft. of retail spaces and 320 acres of township development.

