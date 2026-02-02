Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], February 2 (ANI): Chief Minister of Uttarakhand Pushkar Singh Dhami stated in clear terms that no negligence will be tolerated in matters related to law and order, administrative functioning, and public service in Uttarakhand.

According to a release, the CM reviewed the outcomes of the All India DG/IG Conference and conducted an in-depth assessment of the state's law and order situation, administrative functioning, security arrangements, tourism management, revenue, de-addiction initiatives, prosecution, prison reforms, and public grievance redressal mechanisms.

On Monday, during a high-level meeting held at the Secretariat, he directed that every department of the police and administration must work with sensitivity, accountability, and a result-oriented approach toward the general public.

The meeting was attended by the Chief Secretary, District Magistrates of all districts, Senior Superintendents of Police, and senior officers from the police and administrative services.

Dhami said that the opening of the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway will significantly increase the number of tourists visiting the state. In view of this, all necessary preparations for hotels, accommodation, parking, traffic planning and management, and security arrangements for tourists must be completed in a time-bound manner. He clearly instructed that no situation of disorder should arise under any circumstances.

According to the release, the Chief Minister also stated that the Kainchi Dham bypass will be completed by June, providing significant relief to pilgrims and tourists.

Taking a strict stance on policing, Dhami directed that immediate improvement be made in ground-level work culture, including police stations such as Chaukiya. Humane, sensitive, and respectful behaviour toward common citizens must be ensured. Any complaint regarding the unnecessary harassment of innocent citizens will be taken seriously.

He also instructed officials to frame stringent laws against land fraud and said that those involved in land-related crimes will not be spared under any circumstances.

For effective crime control, Dhami emphasised that, alongside action, administrative introspection is necessary, and that effective coordination must be established among all police and administrative departments.

While reviewing the revenue system, the Chief Minister directed that alternative sources of revenue be enhanced, the outcomes of subsidy schemes be evaluated, and no delay should be allowed in revenue-related cases.

On law and order, he made it clear that strict action will be taken against anyone attempting to disturb peace in the state. Complaints related to security must be addressed promptly and seriously, and any compromise of law and order will not be acceptable.

Giving top priority to public grievance redressal, the Chief Minister said that 100 per cent implementation of Chief Ministerial announcements must be ensured at the district level. Schemes should not remain limited to files but must be visible on the ground. Regular physical verification should be conducted, with special emphasis on quality and timely execution.

Pushkar Singh Dhami instructed the police that investigations in criminal cases should not be kept pending unnecessarily. Night patrolling should be intensified, and continuous patrolling must be ensured.

Directing that the de-addiction campaign be run as a mass movement, the CM said that a monthly de-addiction report from each district should be sent directly to the government, which will be regularly reviewed by the Home Secretary and the Director General of Police.

Taking a strict view of the prosecution system, he said that prosecution must not be weak and that a performance audit of prosecution officers should be conducted.

While reviewing the prison department, the Chief Minister issued instructions to ensure effective implementation of skill development and rehabilitation programs for inmates and strict adherence to human rights.

He directed all District Magistrates to hold the concerned SDMs, Lekhpals, and Patwaris accountable for illegal construction on rivers, streams, and government land. Strict action must be taken against those violating the rules and those who provide protection for such encroachments.

Reviewing the functioning of committees formed at the tehsil level for the resolution of land disputes, the Chief Minister instructed that cases be disposed of expeditiously.

He directed regular reviews of the 1905 helpline to ensure zero pendency.

Dhami instructed all District Magistrates to run a special campaign over the next six months to ensure 100 per cent saturation of government schemes in every village of their respective districts.

On digital governance, he said it should not be treated as a mere formality but implemented on the ground with full seriousness.

Regarding preparations for the Char Dham Yatra, he directed that joint review meetings be held in the concerned districts.

The Public Works Department was instructed to begin road asphalting work by February 15, with no compromise on quality. (ANI)

