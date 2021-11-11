Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 11 (ANI): Indian equity market closed in red on Thursday as the realty, healthcare and banking sector shares plummeted.

At the closing bell, the BSE S&P Sensex was down by 433.13 points or 0.72 per cent, while the Nifty 50 dropped by 143.60 points or 0.80 per cent.

Also Read | Greece vs Spain, FIFA World Cup 2022 European Qualifiers Live Streaming: Get Free Live Telecast of Football Match in IST.

In BSE Sensex, the sectors which plummeted were the realty sector with a decline of 2.51 per cent, the healthcare sector with 1.24 per cent, and the banking sector with 1.19 per cent.

The sectors which managed to stay afloat today were the consumer durables sector and power sector with 0.68 per cent and 0.31 per cent respectively.

Also Read | Joe Root Feels Yorkshire Racism Events Have Fractured England's Game and Torn Lives Apart.

Among stocks, the top gainer was the Titan Company, which surged 1.79 per cent to Rs 2,528, followed by Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) up by 0.57 per cent to Rs 924.90 per share.

Reliance, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and IndusInd Bank also traded with a positive bias today

Meanwhile, State Bank of India (SBI) cracked by 2.83 per cent, followed by Bajaj Finserv down by 2.42 per cent and Tech Mahindra by 2.26 per cent. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)