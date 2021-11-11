Spain will travel to take on Greece in the latest round of fixtures in European Qualifiers for 2022 FIFA World Cup. The clash will be played at the Athens Olympic Stadium in Athens on November 11, 2021 (late Thursday night). Both teams are coming into the game on the back of contrasting results but will be aiming for three points. Meanwhile, fans searching for Greece vs Spain, live streaming can scroll down below. Gerard Pique’s Interview Cancelled Due to New Rules Brought in by Xavi Hernandez: Reports.

Spain are in a delicate situation and need to be perfect from here on if they are to have any chances of securing the direct qualification spot from Group B as Sweden are two points ahead of La Roja before their meeting on the final day. Meanwhile, Greece can no longer qualify for the World Cup after their defeat to Sweden in the last round of fixtures but will aim to end the camping with a major upset.

When is Greece vs Spain, FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers? (Know Date, Time and Venue)

Greece vs Spain clash in FIFA World Cup 2022 European Qualifiers clash will be played at the Athens Olympic Stadium in Athens on November 12, 2021 (Friday). The game has a scheduled time of 01:15 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast of Greece vs Spain, FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers on TV?

Sony Pictures Network are the official broadcasters of FIFA World Cup 2022 European Qualifiers in India and will telecast the games live on its channels. Fans can tune into Sony Ten 2 SD/HD or Sony Six SD/HD channels to watch live telecast of Greece vs Spain on TV.

How To Watch Live Streaming Online of Greece vs Spain, FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers?

Sony Pictures Network’s official OTT platform Sony Liv will be streaming the game live for its fans in India. You can tune into the Sony Liv app or website to watch Greece vs Spain, FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers live streaming.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 11, 2021 06:41 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).