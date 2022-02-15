Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 15 (ANI): Equity indices opened in green on Tuesday with Sensex up by 340.05 points and Nifty up by 90.80 points.

The 30-scrip BSE Sensex was up by 340.05 points or trading at 56,745.89 and down by 0.60 per cent at 9.29 am.

Similarly, 50-scrip NSE Nifty was trading at 16,933.60 at 9.29 am, up by 90.80 points or 0.54 per cent. (ANI)

