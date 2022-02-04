Mumbai, February 4: Equity indices opened in red on Wednesday with Sensex down by 136.10 points and Nifty down by 34.30 points.

The 30-scrip BSE Sensex was down by 136.10 points or 0.23 per cent at 58651.92 at 9.25 am.

Also Read | Oppo Reno7 Series Launching Today in India, Watch LIVE Streaming Here.

Similarly, 50-scrip NSE Nifty was trading at 17525.90 at 9.25 am, down by 34.30 points or 0.20 per cent.

On the Sensex, the metal sector was trading at the highest while the sector trading at the lowest was realty.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)