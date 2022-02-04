Oppo, the Chinese phone maker, will officially launch the Reno7 Series today in India. The company has been teasing the flagship series on its Twitter account, revealing its key features. The Reno7 Series has also been listed on Flipkart, which confirms it will be sold via the e-commerce platform. Oppo Reno7 Series will comprise the Reno7 and Reno7 Pro 5G models. In addition to this, Oppo will also launch Watch Free and Enco M32 earphones along with the Reno7 Series. The launch event will commence at 12 noon and will be live-streamed via Oppo India's official YouTube channel. Users can also watch the live telecast of the event here by clicking on the below-embedded video. Oppo Watch Free Listed on Official Website, India Launch Soon.

In terms of specifications, Oppo Reno7 could be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC, whereas the Pro model might get Dimensity 1200 Max processor. Oppo Reno7 Pro is said to feature a 6.55-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display. On the other hand, the vanilla model might sport a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED screen.

Oppo Reno7 Series (Photo Credits: Oppo India)

The spotlight's on the beauty of the universe, #OPPOReno7Series. Featuring Flagship Portrait Camera System IMX766, #ThePortraitExpert with starry design lets you capture perfect moments even in dim light. Launching on 4th Feb, 12 PM. Get notified: https://t.co/dxK7nUvLUC pic.twitter.com/EdmN1fdZeA — OPPO India (@OPPOIndia) February 3, 2022

For photography, Oppo Reno7 Pro might get a 50MP primary lens, a wide-angle camera and a 2MP macro lens. Upfront, there could be a 32MP snapper. On the other side, the Reno7 is likely to sport a 48MP main camera, a 2MP macro shooter and a 2MP depth snapper. Both models are said to pack a 4,500mAh battery. The pro model is rumoured to get a 65W fast charging, whereas the vanilla variant is speculated to get a 33W fast charging. Coming to the pricing, the Reno7 Series may cost between Rs 28,000 and Rs 43,000.

Oppo Watch Free (Photo Credits: Oppo)

Oppo Watch Free is said to get a 1.64-inch AMOLED touchscreen display, a 230mAh battery that takes 75 minutes to fully charge, over 100 workout and sports modes, over 100 watch faces, and an e-sports feature that transfers all notifications to a smartwatch instead of a smartphone, sleep monitoring and more. It will run on Android 6 or iOS 10 and later versions. The smartwatch is likely to be priced at Rs 7,100.

Oppo Enco M32 (Photo Credits: Oppo)

Oppo Enco M32 will come with a 10mm dynamic driver with an independent sound cavity design for strong bass and 28 hours long battery life. The company claims that the earbud will provide 20 hours of music playback with just 10 minutes of charging. It will also get Bluetooth 5.0 support, dual-device pairing, a USB-C port and more. The price of the Enco M32 has been revealed on Flipkart, and it costs Rs 1,799.

