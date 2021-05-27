Wipro traded 1.9 pc higher on Thursday morning at Rs 537.20 per share.

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 27 (ANI): Key equity indices traded in a narrow range during early hours on Thursday amid mixed global trends.

At 10:15 am, the BSE S&P Sensex was up by just 2 points at 51,019 while the Nifty 50 gained by 12 points to 15,313.

Sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were mixed with Nifty IT moving up by 1.7 per cent. Nifty pharma lost by 0.5 per cent and financial service by 0.4 per cent.

Among stocks, Wipro advanced by 1.9 per cent to Rs 537.20 per share while Tech Mahindra was up by 1.7 per cent to Rs 1,025.55. Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys and HCL Technologies also gained by thin margins.

However, among the laggards were Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Asian Paints, HDFC Bank, Hindustan Lever and Dr Reddy's.

Meanwhile, Asian shares retreated from two-week highs. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.5 per cent.

Japan's Nikkei was down 0.47 per cent on profit booking while South Korea's Kospi fell by 0.27 per cent as tech heavyweights slumped. (ANI)

