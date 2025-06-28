PNN

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 28: The vision of Eternia residences comes to life through the collaboration of Great Value Realty (GVR) and Yatharth Family Office, a partnership built on trust, innovation, and a shared commitment to enhancing community well-being. The grand launch celebration of Eternia on June 6, 2025, marks the beginning of a new era in spacious living. Eternia is not just another residential tower. It is a curated living environment inspired by the Anthurium flower, symbolizing eternal life, resilience, and timeless beauty. This inspiration is reflected across every detail, from its symmetrical tower layout to its wellness-centric design philosophy.

Spread over 6 acres in Tech Zone IV, Eternia comprises six high-rise towers (G+30 floors) with spacious 3 and 4 BHK residences in Greater Noida West, ranging from 1932 to 2625 sq.ft. Each tower offers only 4 units per floor, ensuring privacy, ventilation, and uninterrupted skyline views.

Rooted In Wellness, Comfort and Community

True to its name, Eternia residences is not just built; it's curated. The entire residential ecosystem is designed around three pillars:

* Wellness: With yoga zones, aerobics areas, jogging tracks, a swimming pool, a modern gymnasium, and a multipurpose court, wellness isn't an afterthought; it's embedded in the master plan.

* Comfort: From EV car charging stations and water features to indoor game rooms, deck seating, and a lounge in each tower, Eternia anticipates the evolving needs of modern families.

* Community: Eternia fosters togetherness through a senior citizen garden, a toddlers' play area, topiary gardens, chip and putting greens, and spacious multipurpose hall spaces that bring generations together.

Key Project Highlights

* 4 Flats per Floor with 4 High-Speed Lifts: Efficient design for optimal space and convenience.

* 130m Road Frontage: Prominent visibility and easy access.

* 100m Green Belt: A serene, fully developed green space.

* Maximized Usable Area: More space, less saleable ratio.

* Symmetrical Layout with Skyline Views: A perfect blend of design and breathtaking views.

Location At The Crossroads Of Convenience

The spacious 3 and 4 BHK Residences in Greater Noida West; Eternia offers:

* Non-Congested, Centrally Connected: Enjoy a peaceful yet well-connected environment.

* Close to Schools, Metro, Malls, and Hospitals: Everything you need is just a stone's throw away.

* Smooth Access to Major Expressways: Quick connectivity to key expressways for hassle-free travel.

* Proposed Metro Station Nearby: Convenient access to the upcoming metro station.

* Proximity to Entertainment and Sports Centers: Enjoy easy access to top entertainment and sports hubs.

* Close to Major Airports: Stay connected with the world with nearby airports.

This location isn't just strategic; it's intelligent living by design.

Luxury Meets Considerate Design

* High-end finishes and branded fixtures in every flat.

* Ample natural light, ventilation, picturesque views--owing to intelligent floor plans and green surroundings.

* Consideration is given to multigenerational living--different areas for children, elders, and adults provide a blissful lifestyle.

Great Value Group: Delivering Excellence Across Industries

Since its inception in 1970, the Great Value Group has been a pioneering force across diverse industries, managing assets with a steadfast commitment to innovation, integrity, and ambition. The Group encompasses three core pillars: Great Value Realty, which goes beyond building homes to create lasting trust and exceptional living experiences; GV Finance (Dhansamrishi), an NBFC dedicated to empowering businesses through large-ticket financing; and GV Capital, an Asset Reconstruction Fund specialising in revitalising distressed assets and optimising returns. United by a shared vision, these entities together drive growth, enrich lives, and shape a brighter, more prosperous future.

Established in 2009, Great Value Realty (GVR) has emerged as a trusted name in North India's real estate landscape. Rooted in trust, quality, and long-term value, GVR has delivered landmark residential and commercial projects that elevate urban living and foster vibrant communities. From the Great Value Mall in Aligarh to residential developments like Sharanam, Anandam, Vilasa, Casa Uday, Sanctuary 105. GVR has consistently created spaces that go beyond brick and mortar--they build belonging. Every project reflects a meticulous focus on design, construction excellence, and timely delivery. At its core, GVR is committed to Building More Than Homes--creating spaces that nurture relationships, enable lifestyles, and empower communities. With a future-forward approach, the company continues to shape urban India through strategic partnerships, innovation, and a strong customer focus.

With Eternia residences, GVR embarks on a new chapter--crafting not just homes but thoughtfully designed spaces that foster community, well-being, and the spirit of multigenerational living.

Yatharth Family Office: The Backbone of Trust

The Yatharth Family Office, the strategic investment arm of the Yatharth Group--North India's third-largest public-listed healthcare institution--brings more than capital to the table. It brings a legacy of care, integrity, and community impact that has redefined healthcare and now extends into the realm of real estate.

Rooted in the same values that built one of the region's most trusted healthcare networks, the Yatharth Family Office infuses Eternia with a rare blend of financial credibility and a human-centric approach. The nearby Yatharth Super Speciality Hospital isn't just a neighbour--it's a symbol of the wellness-first vision that underpins every square foot of the project.

Their foray into real estate signals a transformative approach--where homes are not merely measured in square footage or amenities but in the security, dignity, and well-being they offer to every generation that calls them home.

A Statement of Intent, Not Just Real Estate

With inaugural benefits worth over ₹40 lakhs and prices starting at just ₹1.72 crore, Eternia residences isn't just an investment in real estate--it's a step into a future shaped by trust, vision, and enduring value. Backed by the credibility of the Yatharth Family Office and the legacy of Great Value Realty, Eternia offers more than just four walls--it offers peace of mind and purpose.

Set within Aspire Dream Valley, Phase III, Tech Zone 4, Greater Noida (W), Eternia rises above the noise of typical high-rises. Here, timeless architecture meets thoughtful planning to create homes designed for generations.

Because when a healthcare pioneer and a legacy developer join forces, what emerges isn't just another residential project--it's a sanctuary where wellness thrives, communities flourish, comfort resides and legacies truly take root.

