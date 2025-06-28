New Delhi, June 28: In a quiet but consequential shift at the helm of India’s external intelligence apparatus, Parag Jain, a seasoned officer of the 1989 IPS batch from the Punjab cadre, is set to take charge as the next chief of the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) on July 1 for a two-year term.

His appointment, cleared by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet, marks a transition from the understated tenure of Ravi Sinha to a leadership style shaped by field-craft, precision, and a deep familiarity with the subcontinent’s most volatile theatres. Jain’s career has unfolded across some of India’s most sensitive security landscapes. From counter-terror operations in Jammu and Kashmir to diplomatic intelligence roles in Canada and Sri Lanka, his trajectory has been defined by a blend of discretion and operational acuity. Indian RAW Official Plotted to Kill Separatist Sikh American National Around PM Narendra Modi's US Visit, Alleges US Department of Justice.

Currently heading the Aviation Research Centre, Jain is credited with steering intelligence efforts during Operation Sindoor, a mission that enabled targeted missile strikes on terror infrastructure across the Line of Control. His expertise as a counterterror specialist with a special focus on the Af-Pak (Afghanistan-Pakistan) region, particularly in decoding cross-border terror networks, is expected to shape RAW’s posture in the coming years.

Officials familiar with his work describe him as a strategist who values both human intelligence and technological surveillance, often integrating the two to build layered assessments. His tenure in Punjab during the post-militancy years, including stints in Bhatinda, Mansa, and Ludhiana, further sharpened his instincts in handling asymmetric threats. Ex-RAW Boss AS Dulat Praises Asim Munir Meet with Trump, Says Meet PM Modi Next.

Jain’s appointment comes at a time when India’s external intelligence agency faces renewed scrutiny. With Pakistan’s military leadership adopting a more aggressive posture and cross-border infiltration attempts on the rise, the incoming chief’s challenge will be to recalibrate RAW’s capabilities without losing its traditional opacity. As he prepares to step into the role, Jain inherits not just an agency but is known for his strategic clarity and the ability to see beyond the visible.

