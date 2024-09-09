VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 9: On World EV Day, EVFY, an emerging start- up for electric automotive solutions, has announced its entry into the EV charging infrastructure space by installing its first Electric Vehicle (EV) charging station, marking a major step in its mission to revolutionize the EV sector in India. Starting with Sector 73, Gurgaon, this new fast-charging station is the first of 100 planned installations across the region, signaling a commitment to a cleaner and more sustainable future. The station features dual gun capability, a digital display with RFID for user interaction and security, and power outputs of 120 kW, 60 kW, and 7.4 kW, catering to a wide range of EV models, including two, three, and four-wheelers. The station is installed at The One, Sales Gallery, Southern Peripheral Road (SPR).

India's public EV charging infrastructure has grown significantly, expanding from 1,800 stations in February 2022 to 16,347 by March 2024. With the market projected to reach around 50 million EVs on the road by 2030, the demand for charging stations is set to soar.

Commenting on the same, Shikhar Yadav, Founder, EVFY said "EVFY was formed with a vision to accelerate EV adoption in India, by creating an integrated ecosystem with innovative solutions and seamless charging experiences. Our aim is to drive a sustainable future by transforming how EVs are charged and utilized, and to lead the transition to electric mobility with insightful vehicle listings and a robust charging network"

EVFY aims to extend its EV charging network into new regions, including Dwarka Expressway, the Airport area, and New Gurgaon. The expansion will feature the installation of ultra-fast chargers with 150 kW and hyper-fast chargers with 350 kW power outputs.

"Our strategy is to leverage our technological expertise to revolutionize EV charging. We are actively seeking partnerships with EV manufacturers for seamless charging solutions and will collaborate with major real estate developers and housing societies to broaden our network," said Yadav.

Hritik Sharma, Co-Founder, EVFY, stated, "Our team at EVFY is dedicated to building an ecosystem that simplifies EV ownership and charging. We are focused on supporting every step of the EV journey, from vehicle selection to accessible charging, driving the widespread adoption of electric mobility in India.

EVFY soon plans to launch a dedicated app to simplify access to EV chargers and support the widespread adoption of electric vehicles.

