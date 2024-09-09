New Delhi, September 9: Hyundai has launched its highly anticipated Hyundai Alcazar facelift in India. The new Hyundai Alcazar comes with style, power, and comfort. The new Hyundai Alcazar facelift is available in two seating configurations, which include 6-seater or 7-seater options with advanced features and a bold design.

Key highlights of the Hyundai Alcazar facelift include connected LED tail lamps, memory seats with a welcome retract, updated safety features and powerful engine options. The South Korean automaker has already opened bookings for the Hyundai Alcazar facelift at a token amount of INR 25,000. The Hyundai Alcazar Facelift comes with a digital key feature compatible with smartphones and smart watches. It enables you to securely offer vehicle access to multiple users by sharing up to 3 digital keys with your friends and family. Mahindra e-ZEO Introduced: Mahindra Last Mile Mobility Announces New Commercial Electric Four-Wheeler on World EV Day 2024, To Launch on October 3 (Watch Video).

The 2024 Hyundai Alcazar showcases an updated design, with exterior elements like a striking dark chrome radiator grille, quad-beam LED headlamps, and horizon LED positioning lamps. These features come along with the skid plate, H-shaped DRLs, and bridge-type roof rails. The interior design focuses on comfort and luxury, offering ventilated seats in the 1st and 2nd rows with dual-tone noble brown and haze navy interiors.

The SUV comes with R18 diamond-cut alloys. The vehicle is equipped with memory seats with welcome retract, along with wireless charging for 1st and 2nd rows. The interior also boasts horizontal AC vents, ambient lighting, and a dual-zone automatic temperature control system. The new Alcazar is equipped with 8 Bose premium sound system.

The SUV also features a voice-enabled smart panoramic sunroof, a 10.25-inch HD infotainment system, and a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster. The Hyundai Alcazar facelift SUV comes in various colour options. The exterior colour options of the new Hyundai Alcazar include Robust Emerald Pearl, Robust Emerald Matte, Fiery Red, Titan Grey Matte, Starry Night, Ranger Khaki, Abyss Black, and Atlas White. If you prefer a two-tone look, you can choose the Atlas White colour with an Abyss Black roof. Renault R17 Electric Restomod Unveiled: New EV From French Automaker Brings Classic 1970s Coupe Design With Modern Features (Watch Video).

Hyundai Alcazar Facelift Specifications and Features

Hyundai Alcazar facelift comes with advanced safety features. These include Hyundai SmartSense Level 2 ADAS, six airbags as standard, and traction modes, namely, Sand, Mud, and Ice. The SUV comes with rain-sensing wipers and hill descent control. The Hyundai Alcazar offers two engine options. The 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine delivers 160 PS and 253 Nm of torque, which comes paired with a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed DCT automatic. The 1.5-litre diesel engine will deliver 116 PS and 250 Nm of torque, which comes paired with 6-speed manual or 6-speed automatic transmission options.

Hyundai Alcazar Facelift Price and Availablity

The new Hyundai Alcazar Facelift with the 1.5-litre Turbo petrol MT (7S) comes at a price of INR 14,99,000 (ex-showroom). The 1.5-litre Diesel MT (7S) is priced at INR 15,99,000 (ex-showroom). The new Alcazar comes with a complimentary 3-year Bluelink subscription, a 1-year JioSaavn Pro subscription, and 16 OTA map updates. The SUV also comes with a 3-year unlimited KM warranty and 3-year roadside assistance.

