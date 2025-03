PM Narendra Modi with Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani, Amir of Qatar during signing of agreements between India and Qatar at Hyderabad House in New Delhi on Tuesday (File Photo/ANI)

New Delhi [India], March 11 (ANI): An ex-post facto approval has been granted to the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), which was signed by the ministries of finance of India and Qatar in February, a statement from India's Finance Ministry said Tuesday.

The MoU was signed to enhance financial and economic cooperation between the two countries. The agreement was signed during the visit of the Amir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani, to India on February 18, 2025.

Baldeo Purushartha, Joint Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance, and Mohammed Hassan Jabir Al-Jabir, Ambassador to the State of Qatar, signed the MoU.

The MoU aims to promote and develop mutual collaboration in economic policies, financing tools, a public-private partnership framework, and investment. This collaboration will institutionalise a commitment to expanding Qatar's mutually beneficial and multi-faceted bilateral relationship.

The MoU is expected to explore new and emerging sectors and avenues for investments in both countries.

This MoU marks an important milestone in the journey towards achieving the common objectives of both countries.

The Ministries of Finance of both countries shall promote models and areas of joint collaboration, such as organising expert workshops, seminars, and conferences; exchanging documentary and technical information in areas of joint work; and keeping pace with the dialogue between the business communities of the two countries.

The exchange of the MoU signifies the commitment of both sides to work together and unlock new opportunities for investment, growth and development. (ANI)

